Assam's Environment Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah launched the 'Janmadin Seuj Shapat Udyan' initiative, where citizens are encouraged to plant saplings on their birthdays in dedicated gardens to be set up in all 126 Assembly constituencies.

A simple birthday celebration by a two-year-old girl became the first chapter of a larger environmental movement in Assam on Tuesday as Bhaswika Talukdar, who turned two, celebrated the occasion by planting a sapling at the ceremonial launch of the 'Janmadin Seuj Shapat Udyan' (Birthday Green Pledge Garden) at Topatoli in Sonapur under the Dimoria Legislative Assembly Constituency in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district.

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A Statewide Green Initiative

The programme, inaugurated by Assam's Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, marked the beginning of a first-of-its-kind statewide initiative that seeks to transform birthdays into occasions of environmental responsibility by encouraging citizens to plant a tree on their special day. Launched under the aegis of the Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department, the initiative envisions the establishment of one 'Janmadin Seuj Shapat Udyan' in each of Assam's 126 Assembly constituencies. "These dedicated gardens will serve as public spaces where people can celebrate birthdays by planting saplings, creating a lifelong emotional bond with nature while contributing to the State's afforestation efforts," Jayanta Mallabaruah said.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Baruah said the initiative has been conceived to bring citizens closer to the cause of environmental conservation through personal participation. "While the Forest Department has been carrying out afforestation programmes across the State, this initiative gives every citizen an opportunity to become a stakeholder in protecting our environment. A tree planted on one's birthday carries memories, emotions and a sense of responsibility that grows stronger with time," he said.

Implementation and Citizen Participation

The Minister informed that the first Janmadin 'Seuj Shapat Udyan' has been established in the Dimoria Assembly Constituency, and similar gardens will now be developed across all Assembly constituencies in a phased manner. He said the Department will work in consultation with local legislators to identify suitable and easily accessible locations for setting up these gardens across Assam.

He further stated that citizens will be encouraged to visit the designated gardens on their birthdays, plant a sapling and take a pledge to protect nature. "The Forest Department will undertake the maintenance and care of the planted trees to ensure their long-term survival, allowing participants to watch their trees grow over the years," he said.

Fostering an Emotional Connection

Highlighting the emotional significance of the initiative, the Minister said people naturally develop a special attachment to trees planted on memorable occasions such as birthdays. "This emotional connection, he added, would inspire families to revisit the gardens, monitor the growth of their trees and become active partners in preserving Assam's rich green heritage. The launch witnessed enthusiastic participation from a few local citizens celebrating their birthdays today, with the sight of little Bhaswika planting her birthday sapling symbolising the spirit of the campaign, nurturing both memories and nature together," the Minister said.

With the launch of the 'Janmadin Seuj Shapat Udyan', the Assam Government aims to create a people's movement for environmental conservation, where every birthday becomes an opportunity to leave behind a living legacy for future generations.

Tapan Das, MLA Dimoria LAC and senior forest officials were also present during the ceremonial launch. (ANI)