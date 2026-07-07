AICC General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel declared the Congress is the 'only option' for Punjab in the 2027 Assembly elections, citing public disenchantment with the ruling AAP. He stated the party has entered election mode to secure a decisive mandate.

Stepping up preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, senior Congress leader and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday asserted that the Congress remains "the only option" for the people of the State, claiming growing public disenchantment with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

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Addressing a meeting of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents from across Punjab, Baghel said the party had entered election mode and was fully prepared for the political battle ahead.

He maintained that the people of Punjab were looking towards the Congress for an alternative, alleging that the AAP government had failed to fulfil its promises and had pushed the state towards financial distress and deteriorating law and order. He also claimed that other opposition parties, including the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP, were no longer significant contenders in the state's political landscape.

'Unity of Purpose' Among Party Ranks

"There is complete unity of purpose and mission among the party leaders and workers, and that mission is to bring the Congress back to power in Punjab in the 2027 Assembly elections," Baghel said, adding that there was considerable enthusiasm among the party's grassroots workers.

Describing DCC presidents as the party's key link with the public, Baghel assured them that they would be given greater responsibility and empowerment to strengthen the organisation at the district level.

Organisational Strengthening and Strategy Meetings

Baghel is currently on a five-day tour of Punjab, during which he is scheduled to hold meetings with senior leaders, office-bearers and party workers as part of the Congress' organisational strengthening exercise.

During the day, Baghel also attended ceremonies where Sukhwinder Singh Danny and Raj Kumar Verka formally assumed charge as Punjab Congress Working Presidents. He also participated in the event marking the appointment of Shubham Devgan as the new Punjab Youth Congress president.

Earlier, Baghel held a strategy meeting with senior Punjab Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Amar Singh, Vijay Inder Singla, Rana K P Singh, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Hardial Kamboj and Kuljeet Singh Nagra.

According to the party, the leaders assured Baghel that the Congress organisation was fully mobilised for the 2027 Assembly elections and expressed confidence in securing a decisive mandate. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and PCC General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Sandhu were also present at the meeting. (ANI)