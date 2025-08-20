Braving pounding rain, flooded streets, and long hours on duty, Mumbai Police have emerged as the unsung heroes of the storm, earning admiration and gratitude from residents on social media.

Even as Mumbai battled two days of relentless rains that left large swathes of the city waterlogged, one force stood undeterred - the Mumbai Police. Braving pounding rain, flooded streets, and long hours on duty, the city’s guardians have emerged as the unsung heroes of the storm, earning admiration and gratitude from residents on social media.

A LinkedIn post celebrating the tireless efforts of the police reads, “These past two days of relentless monsoon tested Mumbai, but through the floods and chaos, our unsung heroes stood firm—our Mumbai Police. Thank you for being the calm in the storm, the steady hands guiding so many safely through the downpour. You walk through the rain, stand guard in the thunder, and carry the weight of the city’s safety with quiet strength and endless dedication. You are the silent poetry of resilience, the heartbeats that keep Mumbai moving no matter what. Mumbai salutes you.”

Images and videos of officers wading through knee-deep waters to regulate traffic, rescuing stranded citizens, and offering support during the worst of the downpour have flooded the internet. From managing choked highways to assisting commuters stuck in trains and vehicles, they were the order in the chaos.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai said, “Any citizen in need of help will receive complete assistance at their doorstep. Deven Bharati, while addressing the media along with Guardian Minister @MPLodha and BMC Commissioner & Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, assured that Mumbai Police and the BMC Control Room are working round the clock to provide essential services to Mumbaikars during the heavy rains.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in several parts of India, particularly in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

IMD issued a red nowcast warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts, indicating intense to very intense rainfall spells accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday informed that Mumbai received nearly 300 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, leading to some disruptions. However, he said the water level in Mithi River is gradually receding.