Mumbai Monorail train stalled between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park due to overcrowding, exceeding capacity by 5 tonnes, causing power failure. All 442+ passengers safely rescued. Authorities vow inquiry and preventive measures amid heavy rains.

Mumbai witnessed a tense evening on Tuesday as a Monorail train came to a halt between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations, leaving over 400 passengers stranded. The incident, caused by a combination of overcrowding and a minor power supply issue, highlighted the city’s vulnerability to disruptions during heavy rains.

Overcrowding Pushes Train Beyond Limits

The Mumbai Monorail, designed to carry a maximum of 104 metric tonnes, was carrying around 109 metric tonnes at the time of the breakdown. Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) confirmed that the excess weight of five metric tonnes caused a mechanical disconnection between the power rail and the current collector, cutting off the electricity supply required to run the train.

“Today, a Monorail train (RST-4) stalled between Bhakti Park and Chembur, near Mysore Colony station. Preliminary checks revealed that due to overcrowding, the total weight of the train rose to around 109 metric tonnes, which exceeded its designed capacity of 104 metric tonnes. This excess weight caused a break in the mechanical contact between the power rail and the current collector, cutting off the electricity supply required to run the train,” the MMRD stated in a statement. “The overcrowding was triggered by the closure of the Indian Railways Harbour Line owing to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. MMRDA is actively coordinating with BMC and emergency services to provide passenger assistance, deboard affected commuters safely, and restore power and operations at the earliest. Immediate corrective actions are underway, and a detailed technical review is being conducted to prevent recurrence,” it added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde explained the context behind the overcrowding:

“Due to the closure of Harbour Line, several passengers started travelling in the Monorail. This led to overcrowding in the train, and a power breakdown occurred. Due to the power breakdown, emergency brakes were applied and the train stopped. Our priority is to rescue passengers from the train. I spoke with the Municipal Commissioner. Officials of MMRDA, BMC, Fire Brigade and police are present at the spot. I also spoke with some of the passengers. The rescue operation will be finished in a while now. Medical teams are present at the spot. The passengers will soon reach their homes safely. We will ensure that this incident is not repeated."

Passengers Face Suffocation and Panic

For the commuters trapped inside the elevated train, the ordeal was harrowing. With air conditioning shut down due to the power failure, several passengers experienced suffocation, particularly senior citizens and children.

A rescued passenger described the tense moments:

“Passengers were patient. The train had many senior citizens and kids, and they were facing difficulties... Suffocation was the main problem inside the train."

Another passenger recounted nearly two hours of anxiety:

“I was stuck in the Monorail for almost one hour and 45 minutes. People were scared as there was no communication from the authorities. Some were struggling to breathe, and tried to break the window. A couple of passengers fainted.”

One woman added, “There was no air conditioning and electricity inside.”

The heavy rains in Mumbai had already thrown daily commutes into chaos, with the Harbour Line temporarily shut. Many passengers had opted for the Monorail as an alternative, inadvertently leading to the overcrowding that triggered the breakdown.

Coordinated Rescue Efforts

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire brigade, and police, coordinated the rescue operations. Firefighters used three snorkel cranes to evacuate passengers safely, while BEST buses were provided to ferry commuters home.

“Due to some technical reason, a Monorail is stuck between Chembur and Bhakti Park. MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority), the fire brigade, and the municipal corporation, all agencies have reached the spot. The highest priority is being given to the safety of all passengers,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis posted on X.

He further urged calm among passengers: “I request everyone to remain patient. I am in contact with the MMRDA Commissioner, the Municipal Commissioner, the police, and all relevant agencies. An inquiry will also be conducted into why this incident occurred.”

MMRDA confirmed later that: “All passengers of the Monorail train (RST-4) stalled between Bhakti Park and Chembur, near Mysore Colony station in Mumbai, have been safely rescued.”

Steps to Prevent Future Incidents

The authorities are taking the incident seriously, with an immediate technical review underway to ensure such situations are avoided in the future. Deputy CM Shinde emphasised accountability and preventive measures:

“We will make sure that such an incident is not repeated. Passengers should not get stuck in the Monorail like this. We will investigate this incident. Since a Red Alert has been issued for today, I would appeal to the people not to leave their houses if it is not necessary. A public holiday was announced today, and the private organisations were asked to follow work from home for today."

MMRDA officials are coordinating with emergency services to restore power and operations at the earliest, while also assessing corrective measures to prevent recurrence.

Mumbai Battling Rain and Disruption

The Monorail breakdown comes amid two days of heavy rain that have disrupted life across Mumbai. Commuters faced flooded roads, delayed trains, and now a temporarily stalled Monorail service.

For those trapped, it was a stark reminder of the pressure on the city’s transport infrastructure. With coordinated rescue efforts and the confirmation that all passengers were safely evacuated, the city could finally breathe a sigh of relief on a stormy evening.