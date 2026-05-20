A Mumbai content creator named Prannay took on a fan's challenge to collect 100 aashirwaads (blessings) from strangers in under an hour. His viral video documents the heartwarming quest, showing initial apprehension from the public turning into a joyous exchange. He successfully completed the challenge in just 47 minutes.

A Mumbai content creator swapped viral dares and flashy stunts for something far more heartwarming, collecting blessings from strangers. Equipped alone with a camera and a peculiar challenge from a fan, he went out into the streets to see how many aashirwaads (blessings) he could collect from residents in less than an hour. The video, which details Prannay's quest to get 100 blessings in 60 minutes, was posted on his Instagram account. Prannay is a content producer from Mumbai who is well-known for taking on odd and unique projects.

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He started the video by standing in front of the camera and outlining the challenge. He said that one of his fans had challenged him to attempt and obtain 100 aashirwaads in an hour. After that, he went out into the streets and approached folks one by one, respectfully expressing his intentions.

At first, the responses were uneven. Some onlookers laughed off the strange request or uncomfortably stepped aside, seeming amused and a little perplexed. Others, on the other hand, were immediately receptive to the notion, grinning as they put their hands on his head or shoulders and bestowed sincere blessings. As the challenge progressed, the mood visibly shifted. Elderly locals, shopkeepers, families, and even strangers casually passing by joined in, with many appearing genuinely delighted by the simple gesture.

Snippets of others congratulating him with big smiles, giggles, and words of encouragement were seen in the video, transforming what started out as an odd online challenge into an unexpectedly positive exchange.Prannay gained speed as busier streets meant more interested participants, and in only 13 minutes, he had already reached 41 blessings. He eventually finished the challenge by obtaining 100 blessings in only 47 minutes after navigating through crowds and winning over people from all across the city.

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How Did Netizens React?

A number of viewers joked that Prannay had essentially unlocked a lifetime supply of good fortune after gathering 100 blessings in less than an hour in response to the healthful challenge.

Some people joked that since he had "this many aashirwaads," he was now ready to take over the world and that ill luck could no longer affect him.

Others pointed out that even strangers who initially appeared apprehensive later grinned and joined in, which they thought made the video particularly entertaining. Many users also called the people in the video “genuinely sweet,” observing that despite the awkwardness of a random stranger asking for blessings, most passersby responded warmly, folded their hands, smiled, or happily placed a hand on his head.