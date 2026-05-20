Pharmacies across Manipur shut down as part of a nationwide strike. Chemists protested against online medicine sales, deep discounts by e-pharmacies, and the circulation of spurious drugs, demanding stronger regulations and supporting local pharmacies.

Chemist and druggist shops across Imphal remained closed on Wednesday following the nationwide strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists.

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Manipur Chemists Join Nationwide Protest

In Manipur, the protest was spearheaded by the Manipur Chemists & Druggists Association in support of key demands, including a ban on online sale of medicines, stopping deep discounts by corporate pharmacy platforms, and preventing the circulation of spurious drugs.

The 24-hour shutdown affected both wholesale and retail medicine shops across all 16 districts of Manipur.

Protesters displayed placards demanding the withdrawal of GSR 817 (E), dated August 28, 2018, related to online medicine sales, and GSR 220, dated March 26, 2020, concerning regulations they claim could encourage fake medicines. GSR 220(E) was a pandemic-era emergency notification that allowed registered pharmacies to deliver medicines to consumers' doorsteps. Meanwhile, GSR 817(E) is a draft notification issued around eight years ago to establish a regulatory framework for e-pharmacies, which proposed mandatory registration, prescription verification requirements, operational safeguards, and penalties for violations.

Association Highlights Dangers of Online Sales

Speaking to ANI, MCDA Secretary Thokchom Dwijamani said, "The strike was part of a nationwide movement initiated by the All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists." He stated that one of the main demands was to immediately stop the online sale of medicines, alleging that several online platforms offer medicines without proper verification and prescriptions. "The first demand is to stop online medicine sales. The second is to stop deep discounts. The third demand is to prevent spurious medicines," he said.

Dwijamani expressed concern that medicines sold through online platforms may not always be genuine and warned about the easy availability of habit-forming and narcotic drugs through online channels. "We do not know how genuine medicines sold online are. Some habit-forming and scheduled drugs are being accessed easily through online purchases. In Manipur, physical prescription verification is compulsory, but online platforms are bypassing these safeguards," he added.

He further claimed that there were reports of medicines entering the state through cargo shipments and stressed the need to strengthen local pharmacy-based distribution systems. The MCDA appealed to the public to support neighbourhood pharmacies and urged the Centre to reconsider policies related to online medicine sales. (ANI)