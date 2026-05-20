A shocking note and a phone number found in a child's pocket exposed a mother's cruel act. But when their own grandfather refused to take them in, the police had to step in and move the children to a care home.

"These children have no parents, please put them on a bus to Yavatmal." These were the heartbreaking lines written on a note found in a small child's pocket. The child was crying on a bus, and next to the message was a mobile number. A call to that number revealed a shocking story: the children's mother had abandoned them to run away with her lover.

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Here's what happened

The woman had not only left her two children behind but had also stolen her father's money and scooter before eloping.

Around the same time, an elderly man from Yavatmal in Maharashtra filed a police complaint. He reported that his daughter had run away with his money and scooter. The Beed police called him to the station, where he discovered a terrible truth. He was the grandfather of the two children found abandoned on the bus.

The incident happened on a bus running on the Pandharpur-Sambhaji Nagar route. The mother put her two kids on the bus, took her father's scooter, and simply left with her lover. The bus conductor noticed the children crying alone and decided to check on them. That's when he found the note in one child's pocket and immediately alerted the police.

But what happened next at the police station left even the cops stunned. The grandfather showed no interest in comforting his abandoned grandchildren. Instead of taking them home, he seemed more worried about his stolen scooter. When he flatly refused to take responsibility for the kids, the police had to take charge.

The police ensured the children's safety. With help from the Beed Child Welfare Committee and the district administration, they moved the two kids to a secure care home.