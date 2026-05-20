West Bengal Weather Alert: Rain Warning Issued as Cyclonic Systems Intensify Over Region
Two cyclonic circulations are currently active over eastern and northern India. One lies over Gangetic West Bengal–Bangladesh region, while another is over West Bihar and nearby areas, influencing weather conditions across surrounding regions.
16
Image Credit : Asianet News
One cyclonic circulation is located 1.5 km above sea level over Gangetic West Bengal and nearby Bangladesh. Another one is active 0.9 km above sea level over West Bihar and its surrounding areas. Favourable winds and high moisture from the Bay of Bengal will likely cause thunderstorms in North Bengal and some parts of South Bengal. Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions will likely continue in the western districts of South Bengal.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Asianet News
On Wednesday, many places in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar districts will likely see light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. A few other places in the remaining districts of North Bengal might also get some rain.
36
Image Credit : Asianet News
These districts are very likely to receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as well. A few places in the other districts of North Bengal may also experience rainfall.
46
Image Credit : Asianet News
Additionally, one or two places in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar districts have a high chance of heavy rainfall. The weather office has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in all these northern districts until Tuesday. The rain will come with thunderstorms and gusty winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 km/h in all districts.
56
Image Credit : Asianet News
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Birbhum, Purba Bardhaman, Nadia, and Murshidabad may receive light rain. Storms with speeds of 50 to 60 km/h could also occur. Scattered rains with gusty winds of 40 to 50 km/h will blow through Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Paschim Bardhaman, Purulia, Bankura, and Hooghly. On Thursday, the forecast predicts scattered rain with thunderstorms for Birbhum, Nadia, and Murshidabad.
66
Image Credit : Getty
On Friday, along with these districts, Purba Bardhaman and Purulia will also experience thunderstorms. An alert for scattered rain and gusty winds is in place for all these districts until Monday.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos