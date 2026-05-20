1 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

One cyclonic circulation is located 1.5 km above sea level over Gangetic West Bengal and nearby Bangladesh. Another one is active 0.9 km above sea level over West Bihar and its surrounding areas. Favourable winds and high moisture from the Bay of Bengal will likely cause thunderstorms in North Bengal and some parts of South Bengal. Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions will likely continue in the western districts of South Bengal.