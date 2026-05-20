A street-side dosa vendor has gone viral for his heartwarming act of kindness towards a cow that visits his stall daily. Instead of shooing it away, the vendor prepares a fresh, hot dosa for his unusual customer, an interaction that has captured the internet's attention and turned the stall into a local attraction.

A dosa vendor on a busy street corner has found his most unexpected frequent client—a cow. This kind customer walks up to his stall every day and waits silently, as though it is familiar with the menu. The vendor performs something that has warmed people's hearts online rather than chasing it away. With the same attention to detail he gives his human clients, he makes a hot, crispy dosa, folds it perfectly, and presents it to the cow.

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The moment has since gone viral. Videos show the merchant skilfully flipping the dosa as the cow stands calmly close to the hot tawa. He puts it on a plate and presents it to his four-legged visitor, grinning.

While bystanders applaud and chuckle at the endearing sight, the cow contentedly munches and wags its tail. Locals now see the cow to be a part of the store's allure. The kiosk becomes a miniature attraction as some people come merely to observe the daily practice. What started out as a little gesture of compassion has gone viral, demonstrating that food has the power to unite both people and animals.

The relationship between the dosa vendor and his unique client serves as a reminder that goodwill can elevate everyday locations. And today, this little stall has gained notoriety far beyond its neighbourhood owing to the internet.

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Social Media Reactions

Reactions on social media have exploded. The postings have been inundated with comments like "This cow deserves a loyalty card" and "Best customer review ever." The seller's kindness was commended by many, who claimed that rather than shooing the animal away, he treats it with respect. Others made light of the possibility that the cow will soon represent his stall's brand.

"Hygiene is on vacation," said another, but someone clarified, saying, "It is a bull, not a cow." Despite these disagreements, many people continued to find the act admirable, summarising it as "The move is great."