Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi for being distracted from domestic issues like unemployment and inflation. He quipped that the PM was busy eating 'melody' with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni while the youth face depression and paper leaks.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing unemployment, inflation and rising fuel prices while alleging the PM was distracted from domestic issues. "The youth are falling into depression, NEET paper has been cancelled, petrol prices are rising, gas supplies are scarce, and inflation continues to soar; yet, the PM of India is busy eating 'melody' with the PM of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. This is the actual state of the country," Gandhi told reporters.

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Gandhi flagged concerns over the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam amid allegations of paper leaks. The National Testing Agency cancelled the exam for over 1,500 candidates earlier this month and ordered a re-test. His remarks following a Rs 3 per litre hike on May 15, petrol and diesel rates were increased by an average of 90 paise per litre.

The 'Melody' Remark Explained

Additionally, the "melody" remark by the LoP is a reference to PM Modi's meeting with his Italian counterpart, Georgia Meloni, and gifting her a packet of 'Melody' toffees. Italian PM Meloni shared a post on X, thanking PM Modi for the gift as they laughed over the cheerful internet trend. "Melodi" is often used on the internet, where users coined the term combining their names to highlight the good friendship between PM Modi and Meloni.

PM Modi's Italy Visit

PM Modi met Meloni over dinner shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday, on the last leg of his five-nation visit. They both then undertook a visit to the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in deep conversation over a wide range of subjects In a post on X, PM Modi shared glimpses of his visit with Meloni and said, " Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship.

Giorgia Meloni welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Rome for the final leg of his five-nation tour. (ANI)