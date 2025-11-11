A 40-year-old man was arrested by Mumbai GRP for secretly filming a woman commuter on a Western Railway local train. The woman raised an alarm, leading to his arrest. Authorities have booked him for molestation, highlighting commuter safety concerns.

Mumbai: A shocking incident on a Western Railway local train in Mumbai has left commuters alarmed after a 40-year-old man was arrested for secretly filming a woman without her consent. The accused, identified as H Gandhi, was apprehended by the Government Railway Police (GRP) following a swift response from the victim, who works in a south Mumbai court. The case underscores growing concerns over the safety of women in public transport. Gandhi now faces charges under relevant sections of the law for molestation.

Incident Details On Western Railway Local

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the woman boarded a Borivali-bound local train from Churchgate station, entering the general compartment. Gandhi, who boarded the same coach at Charni Road, allegedly began recording the woman without her knowledge.

Victim Confronts Accused

The woman, realising she was being filmed, immediately confronted Gandhi and raised an alarm. Fellow passengers assisted in restraining him until GRP officials arrived at the scene. The prompt action of the commuter ensured that the offender could not escape and he was taken into custody on the spot.

Police Action And Legal Proceedings

Authorities confirmed that H Gandhi has been booked on charges of molestation under Indian law. The GRP is investigating the matter further to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident and whether there were any prior complaints against the accused.

This incident has once again raised concerns about women’s safety on Mumbai suburban trains, particularly in general compartments. Police and railway authorities have urged commuters to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour immediately.