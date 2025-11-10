A bizarre video showing a man bathing inside the coach of a moving train has sparked outrage and ridicule online.

A bizarre video showing a man bathing inside the coach of a moving train has sparked outrage and ridicule online. The now-viral clip showing him with a bucket and mug, casually scrubbing himself with soap and water, near the train’s toilet area, has reignited debate on how far people are willing to go for digital fame.

Officials have identified the man and confirmed that disciplinary action is underway.

“The identity of the individual who made a video of bathing inside a train at Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi station has been ascertained. It has been admitted by this individual that such an act was done to gain popularity by creating a reel. Legal action is being taken against the aforementioned individual by the RPF,” officials stated.

Eyewitnesses said the man seemed unbothered by the crowd as he bathed in the middle of the corridor, turning a public space into his personal bathroom.

The video, which spread rapidly across platforms, drew widespread criticism, with users condemning the act as a blatant misuse of public property and a mockery of social conduct.

The North Central Railway has since issued an advisory urging passengers to refrain from using trains as backdrops for attention-grabbing stunts.

“North Central Railway requests all passengers not to engage in any such act that is inappropriate and also inconvenient for other passengers,” the statement read.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has initiated legal action, reminding internet enthusiasts that “going viral” should never come at the expense of public decorum or safety.