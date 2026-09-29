A 65-year-old woman was allegedly tied to a neem tree and assaulted along with her family after neighbours accused her of practising black magic in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district.

A 65-year-old woman was allegedly tied to a neem tree and assaulted along with her family after neighbours accused her of practising black magic in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district. The incident took place on September 23 in Nomula village under Manchal mandal.

Police registered a case against 14 villagers the same day, but the alleged assault came to attention on Monday after videos of the incident surfaced and went viral on social media.

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Ibrahimpatnam ACP KVM Raju said the woman, identified as homemaker P Venkatamma, was tied to a neem tree near a place of worship during the attack.

Later that night, her son P Mahesh approached the police and alleged that the group had also assaulted his father, Pochaiah. Mahesh said he was attacked when he tried to intervene.

“When I went to the spot and tried to intervene, the accused punched and kicked me. They damaged my car’s rear windshield. My sister and brother-in-law rescued us," Mahesh alleged.

Following the complaint, police booked 14 villagers under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police have since launched efforts to identify and trace the remaining accused. “We have picked up one of the suspects for questioning. Our team is trying to locate the others,” the ACP said.