The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram recently deployed a compact suction vehicle to clean city streets, which quickly went viral on social media. However, the machine has sparked online debate, with netizens questioning its "automatic" label and overall effectiveness in handling the city's waste.

A compact suction vehicle deployed in Gurugram has sparked online curiosity, with footage of it in action leading users to question its “automatic" tag and whether the equipment is capable of tackling the volume of waste on the city’s roads. The video, shared on X by @gemsofbabus_, shows a worker driving a small white MCG-branded vehicle and using a big suction pipe to pick up trash on the side of the road, such as plastic bags, paper, and other things that aren't supposed to be there.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) brought the tools in as part of its efforts to clean up the area. The vehicle, which looks like a bike, is meant to pick up trash from the roads and other public areas, but people online have had different opinions about how it works.

As @gemsofbabus_ shared the video, they added, "Gurugram Municipality has introduced an Automatic Garbage Cleaning Machine to help keep the streets of the city clean. 🙏"

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

The post got a lot of attention right away, and some people questioned why the machine was called "automatic."

How Did Social Media React?

One user questioned the terminology used to describe the equipment, writing, “If somebody thinks this is automatic, I have a bridge to sell. It’s no different than a commercial vacuum cleaner."

Another commenter was far more critical of the initiative, claiming, “This is a scam!! Someone has sold a useless machine to Kudagram Municipal Corporation. Most ineffective. It can clean someones driveway but not the filth of this city."

One user argued that keeping cities clean requires more than deploying new equipment, saying, “It’s not the machines which are keeping developed countries clean , it’s design of infrastructure, pavement between asphalt and footpath, zero soil exposure, babus are making more money by buying these Toys."

As of now, the video that went popular has led to more questions than answers online. People are arguing about whether the small suction vehicle is a useful addition to daily cleaning work or just another piece of equipment whose usefulness depends on how well it is used.