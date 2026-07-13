Mumbai is set for a warm and humid day on July 13, with cloudy skies, light rain and isolated thunderstorms expected. While showers may bring brief relief, sticky weather is likely to persist across the city.

Mumbai is likely to witness a warm and humid day on July 13, with cloudy skies prevailing over most parts of the city. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 33°C, while the minimum may stay close to 28°C. Although the southwest monsoon remains active, rainfall is likely to be light and scattered rather than widespread. Some areas may receive brief showers, while isolated thunderstorms are also possible, especially during the morning hours.

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The high moisture content in the air is expected to make the weather feel warmer than the actual temperature. Residents heading outdoors may experience sticky conditions throughout the day despite occasional rain. Commuters are advised to carry umbrellas, as weather conditions could change quickly with sudden showers. Brief spells of rain may also slow traffic in low-lying areas, though no major disruptions are expected.

Monsoon Activity Remains Moderate Across Maharashtra

Weather officials have indicated that Mumbai is currently witnessing a temporary pause in heavy monsoon rainfall. While light to moderate showers are expected to continue over the next few days, there is no immediate forecast of intense or widespread rain across the city. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in several parts of Maharashtra, with rainfall remaining uneven across different districts.

Experts say that despite the reduced rainfall, the monsoon season is far from over and weather patterns can change rapidly. Residents should continue monitoring official forecasts before planning outdoor activities or travel. The combination of warm temperatures, cloudy skies and intermittent rain is expected to keep humidity levels high throughout the day.

Overall, Mumbai is set for another typical monsoon day with cloudy weather, high humidity and occasional light showers. While the rain may provide temporary relief from the heat, humid conditions are expected to persist, making it important for people to stay hydrated and remain prepared for sudden weather changes.