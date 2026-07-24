Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited the State Emergency Operations Centre to review the heavy rain situation. He directed officials to remain on high alert and reviewed the deployment of NDRF/SDRF teams for ongoing rescue operations in the state.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) on Thursday night to review the prevailing rain situation in the State. He received updates on the weather conditions from officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Collectors of the affected districts, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department briefed the CM on the forecast of widespread rainfall across the State over the coming days. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel sought detailed information on the rainfall received between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm, particularly in the districts of South Gujarat, as well as in Dholka (Ahmedabad), Mahemdabad (Kheda), and Mehsana. He instructed the administration to remain on high alert throughout the night and closely monitor the situation in case of further rainfall.

The State Emergency Operations Centre is in constant touch with all districts through its hotline network.

Disaster Response and Rescue Operations

During the meeting, it was informed that four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in South Gujarat--two in Valsad, one in Navsari, and one on standby in Surat. Equipped with boats and rescue equipment, the teams will assist the district administration in rescue and relief operations.

As a precautionary measure, NDRF and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have also been deployed in the districts of Saurashtra. During the day, 352 people were rescued in South Gujarat, while over 22,000 people in Navsari and Valsad were shifted to safer locations.

Administration Preparedness and Future Directives

CM also reviewed the electricity supply situation in the affected areas, the CMO Said.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary M K Das said that the State administration is well prepared with adequate manpower, machinery, and equipment to deal with the situation. CM further directed officials to take up cleaning operations, road repairs, and public health measures on priority once the rainfall subsides and floodwaters recede. (ANI)