India's first hydrogen-powered passenger train has successfully completed its initial run on the Jind-Sonipat route. The zero-emission train, offering affordable fares, covered 900 km in five days, advancing the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Setting a new benchmark for public transit, India's first hydrogen fuel cell-powered passenger train has proven to be a historic success on the Jind-Sonipat route. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17, this hydrogen-powered train seamlessly covered an impressive distance of approximately 900 kilometres in the first five days of its commercial operation. This has firmly established the country in an elite global club of nations successfully operating state-of-the-art hydrogen rail technology.

Green Technology and Zero Emissions

Replacing conventional diesel engines with two advanced 1,200-kilowatt hydrogen-electric propulsion systems, the new train has significantly reduced diesel and conventional electricity consumption. Onboard fuel cells combine hydrogen and oxygen to generate electricity to run the train, releasing only water vapour and heat as direct by-products. This zero-emission mechanism provides an exceptionally green and sustainable travel option for daily commuters.

Affordable and Accessible Sustainable Travel

Furthermore, the use of this cutting-edge technology has placed no additional financial burden on passengers. Ticket fares have been kept highly affordable--exactly the same as ordinary DMU (Diesel Multiple Unit) services (between Rs 10 and Rs 25)--ensuring that sustainable travel remains completely accessible to the common person. This 10-coach hydrogen train serves as a highly cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to fuel-dependent trains.

Advancing India's Green Hydrogen Mission

By completely eliminating polluting emissions and reducing reliance on expensive fuel imports, this train actively advances India's 'National Green Hydrogen Mission'. Supported by a dedicated, indigenously built hydrogen storage and refuelling facility in Jind, its long-term operational framework ensures maximum economic viability for Indian Railways.

A Blueprint for Future Transport

The historic success of the Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train is serving as a reliable blueprint for developing clean, green, and self-reliant transport infrastructure across the country. (ANI)