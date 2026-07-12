The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds across Himachal Pradesh in the next 24 hours. Heavy showers are expected in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, with warnings for landslides and waterlogging.

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meteorological Centre Shimla, has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely to affect several districts over the next 24 hours.

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According to the IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts, while light to moderate rain is expected at many places across the low hills, plains and mid-hill regions of the state. Light rainfall is also likely at isolated locations in the higher reaches. The weather office said thunderstorm and lightning activity accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph is expected at isolated places across the state.

In the tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, sustained surface winds of 30-40 kmph are also likely during the forecast period.

Monsoon Trough and Western Disturbance Fuelling Rains

The IMD attributed the prevailing weather conditions to the monsoon trough extending across northern India, coupled with an active Western Disturbance persisting as a trough in the middle tropospheric westerlies, which is enhancing moisture incursion over Himachal Pradesh.

Temperature to Rise Despite Rainfall

Despite the rainfall activity, the meteorological department said maximum temperatures are likely to increase gradually by 2°C to 6°C over the next four to five days, while minimum temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged across the state.

Safety Advisories and Warnings Issued

The IMD cautioned that heavy rainfall in isolated areas could trigger localised landslides, mudslides, waterlogging in low-lying areas, slippery road conditions and minor damage to vulnerable structures.

It advised residents and tourists to avoid waterlogged areas, stay away from rivers, streams and landslide-prone slopes, and follow weather updates and traffic advisories issued by the authorities. The weather office said it will continue to monitor the evolving monsoon conditions and issue updated forecasts and warnings as required.