AAP MP Sanjay Singh said Sonam Wangchuk's life is 'invaluable' and reiterated support for the protest movement over the paper leak controversy. This came after Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike in the presence of Union ministers.

AAP Vows Support as Sonam Wangchuk Ends Fast

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said that Sonam Wangchuk's life is "invaluable" to this country and reiterated support to the "movement" as long as it continues, referring to the Cockroach Janata Party-led protests over the recent paper leak controversy. He also slammed the BJP-led government for not allowing a delegation of lawmakers to meet Sonam Wangchuk a day ago.

His remarks came after Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike on Friday in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital. "Look at the duplicitous character of this government--yesterday, when a delegation went to meet after getting 55 MPs to sign, they weren't allowed to meet, but today ministers went to meet. Yet everyone was concerned about his health. His life is invaluable to this country. But what about the issue of this movement? CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke has said that the fast has ended but the movement will continue. For those students who committed suicide, what will the government do about compensation, not filing cases against the protesters, and the education minister's resignation--we will have to see. As long as this movement continues, we are with the movement...", Singh told ANI

BJP Accuses Congress of 'Anarchic Politics'

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi said the government was sensitive and proactive towards students' interests, and accused the Congress of engaging in "opportunistic" and "anarchic politics" over the issue. "The Prime Minister has said that nothing is above the interests of students. The Prime Minister has announced a fast-track to ensure swift punishment for those who tamper with students' interests. This shows that the BJP and NDA government are sensitive, vigilant, alert, and proactive towards students' interests. The Congress Party appears to be engaging in highly condemnable, opportunistic, power-hungry, and anarchic politics on this issue," Trivedi said.

The CJP called for nationwide peaceful protests to be held on July 24, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. (ANI)