Delhi continues to witness hot and humid monsoon weather on July 13, with temperatures touching 38°C. Light rain and cloudy spells may offer brief relief, but muggy conditions are expected to dominate throughout the day.

Delhi is set to experience another hot and humid day on July 13, with the maximum temperature expected to touch 38°C and the minimum around 30°C. Although the southwest monsoon remains active across northern India, the national capital is likely to receive only light and scattered rainfall, offering limited relief from the heat. Residents can expect cloudy skies at intervals, but humidity levels will keep the weather uncomfortable throughout the day.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also indicated that some parts of Delhi-NCR may witness thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds, especially during the afternoon or evening. However, rainfall is not expected to be widespread, and several areas may remain dry despite the cloud cover. People heading outdoors are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and remain prepared for sudden weather changes.

Monsoon Remains Active Across India

While Delhi is likely to see only light showers, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in several parts of north, east, central and northeast India. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are expected across multiple states as monsoon conditions continue to strengthen. Weather experts say that rainfall activity will vary across regions, with Delhi witnessing relatively weaker showers compared to neighbouring states.

The changing weather pattern comes as the country's monsoon has entered a brief dry phase after an earlier spell of good rainfall. Despite rain being forecast in the coming days, experts believe it may not be enough to fully reduce the current rainfall deficit. For Delhi residents, the day is expected to remain warm, humid and partly cloudy, with occasional light rain providing only temporary respite from the prevailing heat.