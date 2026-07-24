Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the flood situation, directing officials to ensure uninterrupted relief in the worst-hit districts. He ordered health measures to prevent disease outbreaks and post-flood restoration of roads and embankments.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reviewed the prevailing flood situation in the state and the ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures at a high-level meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

The meeting, attended by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta and senior officials from various departments, reviewed the latest situation in the worst-affected districts of Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo and Golaghat. The Chief Minister assessed the number of people affected, the damage to embankments, bridges and roads, and the progress of relief operations.

CM Directs Uninterrupted Relief and Restoration

Emphasising the need to ensure uninterrupted relief, Sarma directed officials to provide adequate supplies of rice, pulses, other essential food items and safe drinking water to flood-affected people. He said there would be no shortage of funds for relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Health and Livestock Directives

The Chief Minister instructed the Health Department to take all necessary preventive measures to avert the outbreak of diseases during the flood period and in the aftermath as floodwaters recede. Referring to the loss of human lives and livestock in the recent floods, he directed the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department to conduct a comprehensive assessment of livestock losses.

Post-Flood Infrastructure and Monitoring

Sarma further directed the Water Resources Department to undertake a survey of damaged embankments once the flood situation improves and initiate measures to strengthen vulnerable stretches. He also instructed the Public Works Department to begin restoration of flood-damaged roads immediately after the water recedes.

To ensure effective implementation of relief measures, the Chief Minister directed senior officials of various departments to visit the worst-affected districts, oversee the distribution of relief materials and monitor ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts on the ground.

Ensuring Coordinated Government Response

Following the review meeting, CM Sarma also chaired a separate meeting with the ministers to review the overall flood situation, assess the extent of damage and discuss the measures required for relief, rehabilitation and restoration. He issued necessary directions to the ministers to ensure a coordinated and effective government response.