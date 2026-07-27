Delhi is likely to experience cloudy skies, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms on July 27. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, advising residents to stay cautious of waterlogging, lightning and traffic disruptions.

Delhi woke up to partly cloudy skies on Monday, July 27, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting another day of light to moderate rainfall across the national capital and nearby NCR regions. A yellow alert remains in effect as active monsoon conditions are expected to trigger intermittent showers, thunderstorms and lightning through the day.

The weather is likely to remain warm and humid despite the rain, with the maximum temperature expected to touch around 35°C, while the minimum may settle near 27°C. Although continuous heavy rainfall is not anticipated, isolated areas could witness moderate showers accompanied by gusty winds, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

IMD Advises Caution Amid Monsoon Activity

The IMD has urged residents to remain cautious as rain may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and slow-moving traffic during peak commuting hours. Motorists are advised to plan their travel accordingly and avoid waterlogged stretches wherever possible.

The weather department has also indicated that monsoon activity is likely to persist over the coming days, with periodic spells of rain expected across Delhi-NCR. The showers are likely to provide temporary relief from the prevailing heat, though humidity levels may remain high between rain spells.

Residents are advised to keep umbrellas or rain gear handy, stay updated with official weather advisories and exercise caution during thunderstorms and lightning.