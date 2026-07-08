In a now-viral video shared by a known Mumbai influencer, she claims that her friend was rejected by a landlord over an unlucky numerology number. Do not believe us? Keep scrolling to know more!

They say one can find god in Mumbai but not a liveable home! This saying stands true to everyone who moves to Mumbai in the hope of curating a beautiful life for themselves, but then falls into the shambles of house hunting, congested living, and lack of proper amenities to live a smooth sailing life.

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The landlord culture in Mumbai is also very strict. Some do not entertain unmarried men/women, non-veg eaters, and even Muslims. Now, in a viral post shared by an influencer, she claims that her friend was denied tenancy by a landlord in the city because of a mismatched, unlucky numerology number. Yes, you read that right. Artist-influencer Vagmita Singh has ignited this conversation on social media, claiming, "Is mental illness ko main kya naam du?"

Mumbai Landlord Rejects Woman Tenant Over 'Unlucky Numerology Number

In the shared video, Singh shared that the landlord asked her friend what her numerology number is (that is, the calculation of her entire birth date) and when it did not come to a favourable number, she refused to give her tenancy, claiming that her numerology number clashes with hers. Singh later said that the landlady then compared the numbers and told her friend that her house was associated with the number four while her friend's number was seven, and that would be a bad match.

Take a look at the video here!

Netizens React

This video began massive discussions on social media. One user wrote, “Arre par yeh to Rahu -Ketu wala combination tha. Aunty missed the most perfect tenant.” Another wrote, “But 4-7 is such a good combo. Aunty missed an opportunity.” One more comment read, “It's her choice.” While one more comment read, “Now the kaftan makes sense.”