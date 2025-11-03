A plea claims that Rohit Arya, the man who held 17 children and two adults hostage at a Mumbai studio, was killed in a 'fake encounter' by police. The petitioner alleged the killing was politically motivated and sought a CBI probe in the case.

A petition was filed in the Bombay High Court on Monday, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged 'fake encounter' killing of Rohit Arya, the man who had held 17 children and two adults hostage inside a recording studio in Mumbai last week. The plea, filed by Shobha Buddhivant through advocate Nitin Satpute, alleged that Arya was killed by police 'under the pretext of self-defence and retaliation' and claimed the action was carried out 'at the behest of a political leader'. The petitioner further stated that Arya had been under mental stress because of unpaid dues from the Maharashtra government and that the authorities had failed to resolve his grievance, which pushed him into distress.

Petitioner questions police version

According to the plea, the Mumbai Police’s version of events that Arya fired first using an air gun is questionable. The petitioner argued that instead of using lethal force, the police could have shot him below the waist to immobilise him and capture him alive. The petition requested the High Court to transfer the investigation from the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch and the magistrate’s ongoing inquiry to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an independent probe. Currently, the case is being jointly investigated by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch and a judicial magistrate, as per standard procedure in cases involving deaths during police operations.

The October 30 Mumbai hostage crisis

The shocking incident took place on October 30 at RA Studio in Powai, a popular space used for acting workshops and auditions. Around 2 pm, police received a distress call reporting that several children were being held hostage inside the studio. Eyewitnesses said children were seen crying and calling for help through the glass windows as Arya locked the doors from inside. The crisis lasted several tense hours before Mumbai Police rescued all 19 hostages safely. During the operation, Arya was shot, and he later died from his injuries after being rushed to hospital.

Who was Rohit Arya?

Rohit Arya, originally from Nagpur, lived in Chembur and worked at RA Studio. He also ran a YouTube channel and had been organising acting auditions in recent weeks, drawing hundreds of young participants. Police sources said that on the day of the incident, nearly 100 children were present at the studio for auditions. Arya reportedly allowed most of them to leave but kept 17 children and two adults locked inside. Reports suggest Arya had earlier worked on a school project under the state Education Department when Deepak Kesarkar was the Education Minister. Arya claimed that he was never paid for his work and had held protests outside the minister’s residence. Former minister Kesarkar told the media, “Rohit was given work at my school. He took money from my department. Holding hostages is wrong.”

Police say Arya appeared mentally unstable

The Mumbai Police said Arya appeared to be mentally unstable, and they were examining his background to determine whether mental health issues or financial stress led to his actions. Officials said they were also questioning his associates to verify his claims about unpaid dues and to find out what triggered the hostage situation.

A case that raises tough questions

While the police maintain that the encounter followed standard rescue procedure, the petitioner’s allegations have added a new layer of controversy. The High Court is expected to review the plea soon to decide whether a CBI probe should be ordered. The shocking case continues to raise questions about mental health, police action, and the handling of hostage crises in India’s biggest city.

(With inputs from agencies)