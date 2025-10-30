A tense hostage crisis at Mumbai’s RA Studio ended tragically on Thursday when police rescued 17 children held captive by 35-year-old Rohit Arya. The suspect, who worked at the studio, was shot during the rescue operation and later died in hospital.

A frightening hostage situation unfolded in Mumbai's Powai area on Thursday when a man identified as Rohit Arya took at least 17 children hostage at RA Studio, where acting classes and auditions were being held. The crisis lasted several tense hours before Mumbai Police managed to rescue all the children safely. The accused, however, was shot during the rescue and later died in hospital from his injuries.

The incident began around 2 pm when the Powai police received a distress call reporting that several children were being held hostage at RA Studio, a local acting and film production space. The studio is known for conducting acting workshops and auditions for young artists. According to eyewitnesses, children were seen peering out through the studio’s glass windows, crying for help, while the accused barricaded the doors from inside. Within minutes, police teams, including crime branch officers and negotiators, rushed to the spot.

Who was Rohit Arya?

The suspect, Rohit Arya, was an employee at RA Studio who also ran a YouTube channel. Police sources said Arya was originally from Nagpur and lived in Chembur, Mumbai. For the last several days, Arya had been conducting auditions at the studio, attracting families and children. On the day of the incident, nearly 100 children had gathered for the session. Arya reportedly allowed most of them to leave but kept around 17 children locked inside the studio.

Rohit Arya had reportedly secured a tender for a school project linked to the Education Department during the time when Deepak Kesarkar was the Education Minister. Arya had claimed that he was never paid for the project and had staged several protests outside the minister's residence.

The former Maharashtra education minister told India Today, “Rohit was given work at my school. He took money from my department. Holding hostages is wrong.”

The Mumbai Police later said that Arya appeared to be mentally unstable. Officials added that they would be examining his background and questioning associates to understand his real motive and to confirm whether he was indeed suffering from mental health issues.

His disturbing video message

Before the police entered the building, Arya released a video message that went viral on social media. In the clip, he identified himself as 'Rohit Arya' and said he had taken the children hostage not for money but to start a 'conversation'. He insisted that he was 'not a terrorist' and had 'simple, moral and ethical demands.' He said he wanted to speak to certain people to 'ask questions and get answers.' Arya also issued a warning, saying any attempt to 'trigger' him or enter the building aggressively could provoke him. In his words, “Instead of committing suicide, I’ve taken these kids hostage to demand answers. I want a conversation, not violence.”

Threat to set the building on fire

During negotiations, police said Arya reportedly became increasingly agitated and unpredictable. He threatened to set the studio on fire, putting both himself and the children at serious risk. He reportedly said that if his demand to speak to 'some people' was not met, he would burn the building and harm himself and the hostages. Police officers at the scene described the situation as extremely sensitive and dangerous, given that the children were confined in a small space with limited ventilation.

The police response and rescue operation

As the situation escalated, multiple police teams from Mumbai's Powai and Zone 10 divisions arrived. Senior officers, including DCP Dutta Nalawade, led the operation. Initial efforts focused on negotiation, with officers trying to calm Arya and convince him to release the children peacefully. Police also tried to keep communication lines open through phone calls and loudspeakers. However, when it became clear that talks were failing, police decided to force entry into the studio. Officers entered through a bathroom window to avoid direct confrontation and surprise the suspect. In the final moments of the rescue, Arya reportedly confronted officers, leading to a brief struggle during which a police bullet hit him. He was immediately subdued, and the children were rushed out safely.

Children rescued and reunited with families

All 17 children were successfully rescued from the studio. Police confirmed that none of them were harmed. Emotional scenes unfolded outside the building as parents hugged their children after hours of fear and uncertainty. Ambulances and emergency medical teams were present at the scene to provide first aid and counselling. Mumbai Police later confirmed that the suspect was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police statement and investigation

Speaking to the media, DCP Dutta Nalawade (Zone 10) said the police acted with utmost care to prevent harm to the children. “We first tried to negotiate with the accused. When talks failed, our team entered the studio through a bathroom and managed to rescue the children. Unfortunately, the accused was injured in the process,” he said. A senior Mumbai Police official added that the accused appeared to be “mentally unstable”, and an assessment of his mental health was already being conducted before his death. The police have registered a case and are now examining all aspects of the incident, including Arya’s digital activity, his video statements, and possible motives behind his actions.

Possible mental health issues

Officials said that Arya’s behaviour and statements suggested he might have been suffering from mental distress or instability. In his videos, he appeared emotional and confused, alternating between calm statements and sudden threats. Authorities are reviewing his social media content to determine whether he had shown earlier signs of distress or instability. A police officer involved in the case said, “He seemed disturbed and was talking about moral issues and personal grievances. We are checking his background to understand what pushed him to this point.”

Eyewitness accounts from the scene

Residents of the area said they were shocked by the events that unfolded at the normally quiet Powai neighbourhood. A local shopkeeper told reporters, “We saw police cars rushing and children crying inside. Some were knocking on the glass. It was terrifying.” Another resident said, “The man looked tense in his video, but no one expected something like this. Many parents were crying outside.” The situation drew a large crowd, and police had to cordon off the area to manage onlookers and ensure safety. A man named Dinesh Goswami, who was present at the spot during the tense hostage situation, told ANI, "An audition was ongoing here for the past 3 days, the man (Rohit Arya) extended it by 3 more days. Suddenly, a message was received that he kidnapped 17 children. When these children did not come out for lunch, the parents panicked. Someone might have called up the Police. When the Police reached here, it was found that the children had been kidnapped. Mumbai Police team went in and safely rescued the children...It should be investigated whether the studio is legal or illegal, the perpetrator should be given strict punishment."

About RA Studio

RA Studio, located in Powai, is a popular spot for acting and modelling auditions. It often hosts workshops for children and young artists. Police are now checking whether the studio had proper security and background verification procedures for its staff. Investigators are also examining how Arya managed to confine the children unnoticed and whether he had prepared for the incident in advance.

The incident drew swift responses from Mumbai’s police and civic authorities. Mumbai Police Commissioner Vikram Deshmane praised the rescuers for their 'bravery and swift action.' “All children are safe. Our officers acted with courage and precision under extreme pressure,” he said. Officials said that the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and safety in children’s institutions.

