A tense hostage situation at a Powai acting studio ended safely after Mumbai Police rescued 15-20 children held by a man named Rohit Arya. The suspect claimed in a viral video that he was “not a terrorist” and had “moral and ethical demands.”

A dramatic hostage situation gripped Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday when a man named Rohit Arya confined around 15 to 20 children inside RA Studio, where acting classes are held. The incident, which occurred in broad daylight, triggered panic in the neighbourhood and prompted a large police operation.

Eyewitnesses said several frightened children were seen peeking through the studio’s glass windows while authorities cordoned off the area. Within hours, Mumbai Police managed to rescue all the children safely.

Who is the suspect?

The suspect has been identified as Rohit, an employee of the studio who also manages a YouTube channel. Over the past few days, he had reportedly been conducting auditions at the venue. On Thursday morning, nearly 100 children attended the session, but he allowed most of them to leave, keeping around 15-20 inside.

'Not a terrorist,' says suspect in viral video

Before the police stormed the premises, Rohit posted a video online identifying himself as Rohit Arya. In the clip, he said he had “made a plan” to take the children hostage to demand “conversations” with certain people.

He insisted he had no financial or violent motives, describing his demands as “moral” and “ethical.” “I am not a terrorist,” he said. “I just want to ask questions and get answers.” He also warned police and others not to “trigger” him or make any “aggressive moves.”

Children rescued safely

Mumbai Police acted swiftly, deploying negotiators and rescue teams to the spot. Officers surrounded the studio and managed to bring all the children out safely within a short time. Police officials later confirmed that no child was harmed and that the suspect was taken into custody for questioning.

Authorities are now examining Rohit’s motives and the content of his video messages to understand the reasons behind his actions.

Massive police response and relief

The rescue operation involved multiple police units, including local law enforcement and crime branch officers. Ambulances and emergency vehicles were stationed nearby as a precaution.

Parents of the children gathered anxiously outside the studio but were soon relieved when all the children were safely reunited with their families.

Investigation underway

Police are investigating whether Rohit acted alone or had any external support. Officers are also checking his digital activities, including his YouTube videos and messages, for possible clues about his intentions.

Officials confirmed that he would undergo a mental health evaluation as part of the ongoing investigation.

What began as a terrifying situation ended peacefully, thanks to the swift action of Mumbai Police. While no injuries were reported, the incident has raised serious questions about security at private studios and the need for better monitoring of individuals working around children.