In a disturbing incident that has triggered public outrage, the Tardeo police arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on Monday for allegedly molesting an 18-year-old specially abled woman in a public garden in South Mumbai. The accused, who was reportedly in uniform at the time, was caught red-handed by local residents after the young woman appeared visibly distressed.

The incident unfolded around 5:30 pm at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Bhausaheb Hire Garden, located near the Tardeo RTO. According to the police, the ASI, attached to Local Arms Division 2 in Tardeo, was seated with the victim when he allegedly began misbehaving with her. Sensing her discomfort, people present in the garden stepped in to intervene, said officer.

After a tense confrontation, locals restrained him and immediately alerted the police. He was then taken to the police station and handed over, where a criminal case was registered against him under sections 74 (using criminal force with the intent of outraging her modesty) and 75 (2) (misbehaving with the woman) of the BNS.

Videos showing the suspect being escorted to the police station soon surfaced on social media.

Police have denied claims that the assistant sub-inspector was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. However, a medical examination has been conducted. The accused was produced before the court and remanded to police custody till December 26, said a police officer.