A 29-year-old man was brutally killed after he confronted his sister-in-law’s lover and allegedly urged him to end the relationship in Mumbai’s Dahisar East.

A 29-year-old man was brutally killed after he confronted his sister-in-law’s lover and allegedly urged him to end the relationship. The victim, identified as Sagar Sugire, lived in Mira Road along with his brother, Mahesh Sugire, who works as a labourer.

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According to police, tensions had been escalating over the alleged affair involving Sagar’s sister-in-law. In an attempt to resolve the matter, Sagar reportedly confronted the man and tried to persuade him to stay away from the family. However, the confrontation allegedly turned violent, leading to Sagar’s murder.

Police were alerted about the incident soon after, following which a murder case was registered. The accused has since been arrested, and further investigation into the case is underway.