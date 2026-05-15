A 48-year-old man allegedly killed his wife’s suspected lover following a late-night drinking session at his home in Mumbai’s Goregaon.

A 48-year-old man allegedly killed his wife’s suspected lover following a late-night drinking session at his home in Mumbai’s Goregaon. The incident unfolded in the Aarey locality on Wednesday. The accused fled into the nearby forest before police tracked him down hours later.

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According to police, the accused, identified as Bhimraj Omprakash Sharma, had long suspected Vikas Ashok Bhusare of having an affair with his wife. Sharma allegedly invited Bhusare to his residence, where the three reportedly consumed alcohol together.

“Bhimraj Omprakash Sharma invited Vikas Ashok Bhusare, whom he suspected of having an affair with his wife, to his residence. Sharma, his wife and Bhusare consumed alcohol together. Sharma then warned Bhusare not to meet his wife again. Moments later, Sharma allegedly slit Bhusare's throat with a knife in front of his wife,” an official from Aarey police station said.

After the attack, Sharma reportedly escaped into the dense forest area surrounding Aarey in an attempt to evade arrest. However, police launched a chase operation and managed to nab him within three hours.

Police sources revealed that Bhusare had earlier been accused of harassing Sharma’s wife and was allegedly continuing to meet her despite repeated objections and warnings from the accused.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is currently underway.