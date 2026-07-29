Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy met Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, seeking Central aid for 11.56 lakh houses under PMAY-G and a team to assess drought. Chouhan praised Telangana's use of tech in agriculture and assured support.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday met Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy in New Delhi and held detailed discussions on various subjects including agriculture, rural development, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), Vikasit Bharat - Mission for Employment and Livelihoods Guarantee (Gramin), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), drought management and use of technology in agriculture.

Telangana's Requests and Initiatives

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, during the meeting, Reddy requested the Central Government's support in providing housing to approximately 11.56 lakh eligible families in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). He apprised the Union Minister of the effective implementation of the Vikasit Bharat - Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission (Gramin), rural development programs, and agricultural challenges arising from low rainfall. The Chief Minister requested the Central Government to send an expert team to assess drought-affected areas.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is making extensive use of artificial intelligence (AI), geospatial technology, and digital innovations in the agricultural sector. He added that through the "Krishi Mitra" model, timely advice is being provided to farmers at the field level.

A digital database of over 7 million farmers has been created, based on which fertiliser availability, online booking, and distribution have been made transparent. A digital monitoring system has been developed to prevent the black marketing of urea.

The Chief Minister also stated that despite low rainfall, crop coverage in the state is higher than during the same period last year. Extensive awareness campaigns are being conducted among farmers through Gram Panchayats, and contingency plans are being developed for each district to ensure the availability of water-efficient crops and suitable seeds.

Union Minister Assures Support

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated, "The welfare of farmers is the central government's top priority, and continued coordination between the central and state governments in the agricultural sector is essential." He emphasised the need for scientific assessment of drought-affected areas, timely assistance, and the development of a scientific agricultural roadmap for the state in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the state government, and agricultural universities.

Praise for Technological Innovation

Chauhan praised the use of modern technology, artificial intelligence, and digital innovations in agriculture, saying that this would significantly help in increasing productivity, reducing costs, and providing timely essential services to farmers. He called for studying the technology-based agricultural management system adopted by Telangana and considering the possibility of adopting its best practices in other states.

Discussion on Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

The meeting also discussed the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). The Union Minister stated, "This scheme is an effective means of protecting farmers from natural disasters and crop damage. Coordinated efforts between the central and state governments can ensure maximum benefits for farmers, and suggestions from states will be considered positively."

Focus on Rural Development

Regarding rural development, Chouhan said that effective implementation of schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin and Vikasit Bharat - Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission (Gramin) is crucial for the overall development of rural areas, strengthening livelihoods, and improving the living standards of poor families. He assured the state government that the issues and proposals raised would be considered as per the rules and necessary action would be taken.

Commitment to Collaboration

At the end of the meeting, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy invited Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to visit Telangana to observe agriculture, rural development, and farmer-related programs at the grassroots level.

Accepting the invitation, the Union Minister stated that the Central Government is committed to working closely with the Telangana Government for farmer welfare, sustainable agricultural development, and rural prosperity. In the meeting, both the leaders agreed to work together towards technological innovation in agriculture, climate-friendly farming, increasing farmers' income, effective implementation of rural development schemes and strengthening Centre-State coordination. (ANI)