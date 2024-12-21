Mumbai boat accident: Body of missing 7-year-old boy found off Mumbai coast; toll rises to 15

The body of a seven-year-old boy, Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan, who went missing in the ferry-Navy craft collision off the Mumbai coast, was recovered on Saturday morning after a three-day search operation.

The body of a seven-year-old boy, Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan, who went missing in the ferry-Navy craft collision off the Mumbai coast, was recovered on Saturday morning after a three-day search operation, according to an official. This brings the death toll from the December 18 tragedy to 15.

The Navy has initiated an investigation into what is considered one of the deadliest crashes in the city's harbor area.

Also read: Jaipur tragedy: 'He walked 600m in flames for help, bystanders shot videos...' Brother recalls terrible moment

A naval helicopter, along with boats from the Navy and Coast Guard, were deployed in the search and rescue (SAR) operation. Out of the 113 people aboard the two vessels, 15 have been confirmed dead, and 98, including two injured, were rescued.

The Navy craft had six people on board, of whom two survived, the official reported.

The tragedy occurred when a speeding Navy craft, undergoing engine trials, lost control and collided with the passenger ferry, 'Neel Kamal,' off the Mumbai coast.

The ferry, carrying over 100 passengers, was en route from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination known for its ancient caves.

Documents from the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) revealed that the ferry had permission to carry 84 passengers and six crew members but was overloaded, a police official confirmed.

The MMB, which is investigating the incident, has revoked the ferry's license for violating the Inland Vessel Act by exceeding its capacity. The ferry had a maximum capacity of 90 people, an official added.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh HORROR: In-laws burn woman with hot iron, insert chilli powder into private parts

A case has been filed against the driver of the Navy craft at the Colaba police station, the official reported.

The sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) invoked in the FIR include those related to causing death by negligence, actions that endanger the safety or life of others, rash or negligent navigation of a vessel, and acts of mischief that cause wrongful loss or damage to individuals or the public.

The Navy currently holds custody of the accident-affected craft, and the police will request it for investigation as needed, the official stated.

Latest Videos