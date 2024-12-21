Madhya Pradesh HORROR: In-laws burn woman with hot iron, insert chilli powder into private parts

The victim's complaint revealed the incident took place on December 13 when her neighbor allegedly entered her home and followed her into a room. The victim's sister-in-law intervened, prompting the accused to leave.

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district was reportedly assaulted, stripped, burned with a hot iron, and had red chili inserted into her private parts by her in-laws.

The victim, an ASHA worker, was assaulted after a neighbor entered her home on December 13, asking to borrow an iron machine, before attempting to sexually assault her. This enraged her in-laws, who accused her of bringing dishonor to the family.

It is reportedly said that she was later subjected to physical assault the whole night, as they suspected her of being in a relationship with the neighbour. The abuse continued into the morning and was stripped naked and thrown into the courtyard.

Reports said that the woman claimed that her father-in-law inserted chili powder into her private parts, while her mother-in-law used a hot iron rod to burn her thighs and genitals. The intense pain caused her to lose consciousness. When she regained awareness, her father-in-law and husband forced her onto a motorbike and drove her to Gopisagar Dam in Guna district, where they abandoned her.

A passerby discovered the injured woman and alerted her family, who then took her to the hospital for treatment. The victim, a mother of four daughters and one son, is now seeking the return of her children, who are currently in the custody of her in-laws.

The Karanwas police have filed an FIR against her mother-in-law, father-in-law, husband, sister-in-law, and the neighbor under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Later, the victim claimed that her in-laws accused her of bringing dishonour to the family and subjected her to physical violence throughout the night.

