Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away: Know more about his family, political career and controversies

The SP leader was involved in another controversy after young Akhilesh Yadav became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2012. Akhilesh surpassed Mulayam's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav and the Yadav family was divided into two feuding groups.

Mulayam Singh Yadav (82) was the founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party (SP). He served for three non-consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and also served as the Minister of Defence. He was often referred to as Netaji (meaning respected leader in Hindi) by party leaders and workers.

As of 2019, Mulayam Singh Yadav's net worth is said to be Rs 16.52 crore.

During his first term as the chief minister, Yadav joined Chandra Shekhar's Janata Dal (Socialist) party and continued in office as chief minister with the support of the Indian National Congress (INC). His government fell when the INC withdrew their support in April 1991 in the aftermath of developments at the national level where it has earlier withdrawn its support for Chandra Shekhar's government.

In 1992, during his second term as CM, Yadav founded his own Samajwadi Party (Socialist Party). In 1993, he allied with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the elections to Uttar Pradesh assembly due to be held in November 1993. The alliance between SP and BSP prevented the return of BJP to power in the state.

In 2002, following a fluid post-election situation in the state, the BJP and BSP joined to form a government under Dalit leader Mayawati, who was considered to be Yadav's greatest political rival in the state. The BJP pulled out of the government on August 25, 2003, and enough rebel legislators of the BSP left to allow Yadav to become the Chief Minister.

The veteran leader was also known for his controversial remarks. The crime of rape became a capital offence in India following the 2012 Delhi gang rape incident. Yadav has opposed this change in the law, saying that "Boys will be boys. Boys commit mistakes''.

In response to 2014 Badaun gang rape and Yadav's comments, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said "We say no to the dismissive, destructive attitude of, "'Boys will be boys'".

In another controversy, the veteran SP leader had said that it is necessary for India to support a sovereign and independent Tibet. He said that a past government had made a "big mistake" on the issue and noted that he had spoken against it at the time.

He believed that Tibet was a traditional buffer between China and India and that India should support the Dalai Lama and Tibetan independence. Claiming that China had secreted nuclear weapons in Pakistan, he cautioned that "China is our enemy, not Pakistan. Pakistan can do us no damage".

One of the groups, led by Akhilesh, enjoyed the support of his father's cousin and National General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav. The rival group was led by Mulayam Singh and supported by his brother and State Chief of Party, Shivpal Yadav, and a friend, former MP Amar Singh.

Akhilesh had fired his uncle twice from his cabinet as it was seen by many as a direct challenge to his father, who has steadily supported Shivpal over Akhilesh.

On December 30, 2016, Mulayam Yadav expelled his son Akhilesh and his cousin Ram Gopal from the party for six years on the grounds of indiscipline, only to revoke the decision 24 hours later.

Akhilesh, in response, stripped his father off the party presidency and instead named him the chief patron of the party following the national convention of the party on January 1, 2017.

Mulayam termed the national convention as illegal and directly expelled his cousin, Ram Gopal Yadav, who had convened the national executive convention. But the Election commission of India ruled that Ram Gopal Yadav had the right to convene that executive convention, and reversed Mulayam's order. Hence Akhilesh Yadav officially became the new national leader of the party.