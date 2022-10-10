Mulayam Singh passes away: Know veteran leader's net worth, education, other details

Mulayam Singh Yadav, also known as ‘Netaji’ among his followers and party workers, is survived by Akhilesh Yadav, who is currently the SP chief and also a former chief minister of UP. Know his net worth, education and other details.

Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has passed away at the age of 82. He was admitted in the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana since the past few days, where he breathed his last. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital on August 22 and shifted to ICU on the night of October 1. He was being treated by a "comprehensive team of specialists”, according to recent reports. Yadav, also known as ‘Netaji’ among his followers and party workers, is survived by Akhilesh Yadav, who is currently the SP chief and also a former chief minister of UP. Akhilesh is the son of the SP patriarch's first wife Malti Devi, who died in 2003.

Did you know the 82-year-old Yadav obtained a B.A., B.T., and M.A. degree in Political Science from different universities namely K.K. College, Etawah, A.K. College, Shikohabad & B.R. College, Agra University. The total net worth of Mulayam Singh Yadav has been reported to be equivalent to Rs. 20.56 Crore (as in 2019). The SP patriarch had been suffering from various health-related ailments for the past three years and his public appearance had been restricted in recent years.