Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mulayam Singh passes away: Know veteran leader's net worth, education, other details

    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 9:58 AM IST

    Mulayam Singh Yadav, also known as ‘Netaji’ among his followers and party workers, is survived by Akhilesh Yadav, who is currently the SP chief and also a former chief minister of UP. Know his net worth, education and other details.

    samajwadi party conference in lucknow akhilesh yadav mulayam singh yadav

    Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has passed away at the age of 82. He was admitted in the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana since the past few days, where he breathed his last.

    He was admitted to Medanta Hospital on August 22 and shifted to ICU on the night of October 1. He was being treated by a "comprehensive team of specialists”, according to recent reports.

    Yadav, also known as ‘Netaji’ among his followers and party workers, is survived by Akhilesh Yadav, who is currently the SP chief and also a former chief minister of UP. Akhilesh is the son of the SP patriarch's first wife Malti Devi, who died in 2003.

    Did you know the 82-year-old Yadav obtained a B.A., B.T., and M.A. degree in Political Science from different universities namely K.K. College, Etawah, A.K. College, Shikohabad & B.R. College, Agra University. 

    The total net worth of Mulayam Singh Yadav has been reported to be equivalent to Rs. 20.56 Crore (as in 2019).

    The SP patriarch had been suffering from various health-related ailments for the past three years and his public appearance had been restricted in recent years.

    The Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav, rose in UP politics in a period of intense social and political ferment after the 1970s.

    Yadav represented the Uttar Pradesh district of Mainpuri as a member of parliament. He had held the position three times, from 1989 to 1991, 1993 to 1995, and 2003 to 2007. From 1996 until 1998, he served as the Union's Minister of Defense. He had won seven elections to the Lok Sabha and 10 to the UP legislative assembly.

    Mulayam Singh Yadav won his first election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1967. Yadav was elected Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time in 1989. He founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992.


     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Mulayam Singh Yadav? AJR

    Who was Mulayam Singh Yadav?

    Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh passes away at 82 gcw

    Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

    Noida Lucknow Ghaziabad schools to remain close today following heavy rainfall gcw

    Noida, Lucknow, Ghaziabad schools to remain close today following heavy rainfall

    Gujarat Election 2022 Neech insult against Prime Minister Modi resurfaces BJP shares AAP state chief's clip

    'Neech' insult against Prime Minister Modi resurfaces in poll-bound Gujarat; BJP shares AAP state chief's clip

    Gujarat Election 2022: Gujaratis blessed me for two decades, did not look at my caste PM Modi

    Gujaratis blessed me for two decades, did not look at my caste: PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    Who was Mulayam Singh Yadav? AJR

    Who was Mulayam Singh Yadav?

    World Mental Health Day 2022 5 ways to keep stress in check drb

    World Mental Health Day 2022: 5 ways to keep stress in check

    Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh passes away at 82 gcw

    Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

    World Mental Health Day 2022 Know history significance theme of this year gcw

    World Mental Health Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme of this year

    Noida Lucknow Ghaziabad schools to remain close today following heavy rainfall gcw

    Noida, Lucknow, Ghaziabad schools to remain close today following heavy rainfall

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon
    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Leopard falls into a family's well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued after hours

    Video Icon