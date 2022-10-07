Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    9 booked after mob barges into heritage Madrasa in Karnataka on Dussehra, performs puja

    According to eyewitnesses, nine people from a group did the puja in the presence of the police during the Bhavani Devi procession. After the video got viral, a few members of the local Muslim community staged a protest in front of the Police station, demanding action.

    Mob barges into heritage Madrasa in Karnataka on Dussehra performs puja 9 booked gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 9:18 AM IST

    Tensions erupted in Karnataka's Bidar district after a Dussehra procession allegedly stormed into the grounds of Mahmud Gawan, a historic Madrasa, and conducted pooja. The cops have set up security around the scene. According to reports, nine persons have been arrested for trespassing on the ASI historic site after claimed video recordings of the event went viral. They have not, however, been arrested.

    They shouted "Jai Shri Ram" and "Hindu Dharam Jai" slogans, standing on the steps of the madrassa, before moving to a corner to perform a puja. Videos circulating online show a huge crowd on the steps, trying to get inside the building.

    Several Muslim organisations from Bidar have condemned the incident and held protests. They have threatened a massive protest after Friday prayers if all the accused are not arrested.

    Also Read | Uttarkashi Avalanche update: 16 bodies recovered, search continues for 13 missing mountaineers

    Asaduddin Owaisi, the head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, lashed out at the administration of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the event. He accused the BJP of encouraging such acts in order to "demean Muslims."

    Built-in the 1460s, the Mahmud Gawan Madrasa in Bidar is a designated heritage site under the Archeological Survey of India. The structure is also listed among monuments of national importance.

    Also Read | Delhi LG directs AAP govt to clear all dues to Dalit sanitation workers before Diwali

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 9:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarkashi Avalanche update: 16 bodies recovered, search continues for 13 missing mountaineers

    Uttarkashi Avalanche update: 16 bodies recovered, search continues for 13 missing mountaineers

    Need everyone to join us in this adventure: Shashi Tharoor ahead of Congress president polls - adt

    Need everyone to join us in this adventure: Shashi Tharoor ahead of Congress president polls

    Delhi LG directs AAP govt to clear all dues to Dalit sanitation workers before Diwali - adt

    Delhi LG directs AAP govt to clear all dues to Dalit sanitation workers before Diwali

    Mulayam Singh Yadav health update SP founder remains critical on life saving drugs gcw

    Mulayam Singh Yadav health update: SP founder remains critical, on life-saving drugs

    Tamil Nadu: 3 boys die, 11 hospitalised over suspected food poisoning AJR

    Tamil Nadu: 3 boys die, 11 hospitalised over suspected food poisoning

    Recent Stories

    Twitter takeover US Court halts trial urges Tesla CEO Elon Musk to close deal by October 28 gcw

    Twitter takeover: US Court halts trial, urges Tesla CEO Elon Musk to close deal by October 28

    Priyanka Chopra hails Hillary Clinton; shares some throwback pictures-take a look RBA

    Priyanka Chopra hails Hillary Clinton; shares some throwback pictures-take a look

    Veteran Bollywood actor Arun Bali is no more; he was diagnosed with the rare neuromuscular disease RBA

    Veteran actor Arun Bali is no more; he was diagnosed with the rare neuromuscular disease

    Pictures Keerthy Suresh bought BMW X7 and took her dog for a drive-WATCH RBA

    Pictures and Video: Keerthy Suresh bought BMW X7 and took her dog for a drive-WATCH

    Kushboo Sundar undergoes Coccyx Bone surgery; actress shares picture in a hospital gown RBA

    Kushboo Sundar undergoes Coccyx Bone surgery; actress shares picture in a hospital gown

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon
    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon