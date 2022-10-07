11-year-old allegedly gangraped by seniors in Delhi school washroom, DCW issues notice to police

The DCW, which termed the incident as a "serious matter", issued a notice to Delhi Police and the school principal on the issue. The school authorities have been asked to inform why the incident was allegedly not reported to the police by them.

An 11-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped by two seniors inside the washroom of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in the national capital following which a case has been registered, police officials said on Thursday.

The regional headquarters of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has also demanded an investigation into the matter. The alleged event occurred in July, but the victim informed the police on Tuesday only after the case was brought to the attention of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). The DCW, which called the incident "serious," issued a notice to Delhi Police and the school administrator.

The school administration has been requested to explain why the incident was apparently not reported to the police. According to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) officials, the incident was not reported to the school administration by the victim or her parents and was only discovered after a police probe.

KVS is an autonomous entity within the Ministry of Education that manages over 1,200 KVs dispersed throughout the country's 25 regions. According to the police, the victim submitted a complaint on Tuesday, and an investigation was promptly opened.

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the DCW, stated, "We got a very horrific allegation of gang rape involving an 11-year-old student inside a Delhi school. The child claims that her instructor attempted to cover up the incident. It is terribly regrettable that even schools in the capital are risky for children." She requested that strong action be taken in the case. "An investigation into the participation of school officials in this matter is also required," Maliwal continued.

According to the Commission, the minor said that in July, while walking to her classroom, she collided with two males in Class 11 and 12 from her school.

"She said she apologised to the boys, but they began assaulting her and dragging her into a toilet. She said that the boys raped her after locking the lavatory door from the inside. She said that when she contacted a teacher about the assault, she was told that the guys had been expelled and that the situation had been hushed up," according to a DCW statement.

According to police officials, a thorough investigation is underway. According to authorities, the teaching staff and suspected pupils are being probed based on the victim's account. The DCW requested an action-taken report on the event from the police.

(With PTI inputs)