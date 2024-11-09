Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah reveals dark past as 'love jihad' victim; forced to eat beef & more| WATCH

In a shocking and emotional revelation on the UNTOLD Podcast by Aboyob Bhuyan, Rinima Borah, the newly crowned Mrs. India Galaxy 2024, opened up about her traumatic past as a victim of abuse and 'love jihad'. 

First Published Nov 9, 2024, 12:36 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 9, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

In a shocking and emotional revelation on the UNTOLD Podcast by Aboyob Bhuyan, Rinima Borah, the newly crowned Mrs. India Galaxy 2024, opened up about her traumatic past as a victim of abuse and 'love jihad'. Rinima, who recently made history by winning the prestigious Mrs. India Galaxy title, shared her deeply personal story of suffering at the hands of her first boyfriend, who subjected her to extreme abuse.

Rinima, who hails from Assam, recounted the harrowing details of her relationship with a Muslim boy when she moved to Bangalore at the age of 16 to pursue her studies. In her emotional recount, she revealed that she had been brutally beaten by her boyfriend and his family, with whom she was in a toxic, controlling relationship.

"I have experienced trauma of abuse since last 16 years. It will take years for me to forget about it. Every day I console myself saying those days are over now. Till date, some people tell me that it was all my fault and I still fight for that today. At the age of 16 I left to Bangalore from Assam to study. My first relationship was with a Muslim boy there. I used to think, like my parents, he used to abuse me for my good," Rinima Borah recounted.

"At times I used to call him Taliban for the way he treated me. He used to brutally beat me up. I was made to eat beef. I remember the day when they made me forcibly have beef. His parents forced me to consume beef. Are you understanding? Yes, this is almost love jihad," she further revealed.

In addition to this abuse, Rinima revealed that her name was changed to Ayesha Hussain from Rinima Borah as part of an effort to further control her identity. "They made me do namaaz too," she added, recalling how she was coerced into practicing religious rituals against her will.

The abuse took a dangerous turn when her ex-partner threatened her with violence, warning her that if she ever left him, he would throw acid on her. Despite the terrifying threats and torment, Rinima eventually found the strength to break free from the relationship and rebuild her life.

Watch: Rinima Borah breaks down in the Assamese podcast UNTOLD by Aboyob Bhuyan

Today, Rinima is not just a survivor of abuse, but a beacon of empowerment and resilience. After years of battling the trauma, she has emerged as a symbol of hope for many women who have faced similar struggles. Her victory at Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 is a testament to her strength, determination, and the courage to overcome adversity.

"I am incredibly honoured to be crowned Mrs. India Galaxy 2024," Rinima said following her crowning. "This title is not just a personal milestone; it is a powerful platform to advocate for women's rights and inspire others to follow their dreams. I am excited to represent India at Mrs. Galaxy and share our beautiful culture with the world."

Mrs. India Inc National Director Mohini Sharma praised Rinima's resilience, saying, "Rinima's crowning reflects the spirit of empowerment and resilience that we strive to promote through Mrs. India Inc. We are thrilled to celebrate the incredible journeys of married women, and Rinima embodies the essence of our mission."

