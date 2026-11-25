A 20-year-old man was brutally killed by four men allegedly hired for Rs 10 lakh by his girlfriend's father and brother in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district.

A 20-year-old man was brutally killed by four men allegedly hired for Rs 10 lakh by his girlfriend's father and brother in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district. The accused reportedly attempted to pass off the murder as a road accident, police said. The victim, identified as Riyansh Chauhan, a resident of Naharwani village, was found dead beside his Activa scooter near Bandha Talab on the Lohara-Parasapani road on November 17.

Although the initial suspicion pointed towards a road accident, the condition of Riyansh's body and suspicious circumstances at the crime scene prompted police to investigate further. A post-mortem examination subsequently confirmed that he had been murdered.

A five-day investigation involving CCTV footage, technical surveillance and intensive questioning eventually unravelled the alleged conspiracy, leading to the arrest of five accused. Those arrested include the young woman's father and brother, while one suspect remains absconding.

According to police, Riyansh was in a relationship with a young woman from his village, a relationship strongly opposed by her father, Jeevan Patle, and brother, Ashutosh Patle. An earlier altercation between Riyansh and Ashutosh had reportedly further intensified the hostility.

Police said Ashutosh allegedly masterminded the murder and offered four men Rs 10 lakh to eliminate Riyansh.

The chilling plot was allegedly executed on the night of November 16. The accused reportedly lured Riyansh away from a fair in Parasapani village on the pretext of spending time together. They then took him to an isolated location, where they allegedly made him consume alcohol before repeatedly striking the back of his head with an iron angle.

The brutal assault proved fatal, with Riyansh dying at the spot, police said.

In an alleged attempt to conceal the crime, the accused placed his body beside his Activa scooter along the roadside to make it appear as though he had died in an accident.

Police have seized clothes allegedly worn by the accused during the murder, mobile phones and other material evidence as part of the investigation.

Additional provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) dealing with criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence have also been added to the case. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused.