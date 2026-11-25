A tragic truck accident near Pune's Trinity College claimed the lives of three students and left two injured. The driver lost control while descending Bopdev Ghat, hitting a car and a roadside bus stop. Police have detained the 22-year-old driver.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Three students were killed and two others injured after a speeding truck rammed into a car and subsequently hit students waiting at a bus stop outside Trinity College of Engineering and Research in the Yewalewadi area of Pune on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The accident occurred at around 2:30 pm when the truck was descending the steep slope of Bopdev Ghat; the driver of the speeding truck lost control. The vehicle reportedly hit another vehicle first before swerving off the road and ploughing into college students waiting at a roadside bus stop.

The five injured students were rushed to different hospitals for treatment. However, three of them, identified as Siddhesh Raje, Vishal Dangde and Mohini Chaudhary, succumbed to their injuries, according to police. The two injured students have been identified as Shweta Talekar and Soham Ghangale. They are undergoing treatment at Ruby Hall Clinic in Wanowrie and Inamdar Hospital in Kondhwa, respectively. Police have detained the 22-year-old truck driver, and further investigation is underway. The situation in the area is peaceful, police said. (ANI)