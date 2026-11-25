Bengaluru is getting more attention from Indian travellers this year-end and it is not just because of its reputation as India's technology hub. The Karnataka capital has overtaken Delhi to become the country's most popular domestic air travel destination for the holiday period, according to Cleartrip's latest travel trends report. With flight bookings recording 6.2% year-on-year growth, the city is attracting visitors looking for a mix of greenery, heritage, food, wildlife and short getaways.

For travellers planning a year-end break, Bengaluru offers plenty to explore beyond its busy roads, shopping centres and technology parks. Here are some places and experiences worth adding to the itinerary.