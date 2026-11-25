RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat claims global powers resist India's ascent to maintain dominance, contrasting their suppressive tactics with India's inclusive approach, while urging national unity against attempts to divide the country.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that no power in the world wants India to rise, arguing that global powers seek to establish control over others, while India's approach is based on helping everyone. Speaking about the approach adopted by powerful nations, Bhagwat said, "No power in the world wants India to rise. What have these powers used their strength for? They believe in the survival of the fittest, and that strength is essential to survival."

He said that according to this approach, countries believe that survival in the world requires keeping others under control and suppressing them. "According to them, if you want to survive in the world, you must keep everyone under your control, suppress them and take as much as you can, keeping them alive with just enough to survive," Bhagwat said. He further said that countries which describe themselves as superpowers attempt to impose their authority on others once they acquire strength. "Today, everyone calls themselves a superpower, and once they become powerful, they try to impose their authority on others. But if Bharat becomes powerful, all these shops will shut down because Bharat helps everyone," he added.

Earlier on November 15, RSS Chief Bhagwat stated that attempts are being made to divide India by magnifying smaller identities and inciting internal conflict, comparing such efforts to the divide-and-rule politics of British rule. Addressing the 'Maru Ninad-2026' Ghosh Shivir organised by the RSS Jodhpur Prant at Rajaram Ashram in Shikarpura, Bhagwat remarked that while India is moving in the right direction today, certain global forces do not want the nation to become great.

"India is the treasure trove of everyone's hopes. But the state of the world is very strange. For their own selfish reasons, they don't even want India to become great," he said. "India is the treasure trove of everyone's hopes. But the state of the world is very strange. For their own selfish reasons, they don't even want India to become great. India moves forward; efforts are underway to create divisions by magnifying smaller identities and provoking conflict among people—tactics he compared to those used during British rule," the RSS Sarsanghchalak said.

Urging society to remain united, Bhagwat stressed the need to shed selfishness, petty differences, and ego while building an organised life rooted in Dharma and national service. "Citing the Mahabharata, he noted that despite having a larger force of 11 Akshauhinis and stalwarts like Bhishma, Dronacharya, Karna, and Ashwatthama, the Kauravas lost because of internal discord. In contrast, the Pandavas won with seven Akshauhinis because they stayed united and resolved disputes to preserve harmony," he said.