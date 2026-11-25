IYC workers demonstrated at Meta offices across India, demanding the restoration of restricted accounts and transparency regarding content moderation, accusing the platform of acting as a political agent and suppressing opposition voices.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers on Wednesday protested outside Meta's Bengaluru office against what they called the "suppression of opposition voices, journalists and independent creators" on digital platforms. In a post on X, the party demanded that Meta "stop dodging accountability," disclose alleged government takedown requests, explain its algorithms and restore unfairly restricted accounts. In a video shared by the unit, demonstrators carried placards against the company over the alleged restrictions. The demonstration prompted police to step in and detain the IYC workers. https://x.com/IYC/status/2125566736019894425?a=XwEeIroQjLQFqeqYkl0&s=20 Since November 20, IYC members have protested outside Meta-affiliated offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gurugram. Police personnel were deployed at the locations to manage the demonstrations. The youth wing has issued a seven-day ultimatum demanding the restoration of suspended Instagram accounts and the lifting of restrictions.

As this happened, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib accused Meta of acting as a "political agent" and a "B-team" for the BJP. Chib said Meta was welcome to operate in India and earn revenue from its young users, but must not interfere in the country's democracy. "I am aware that over the last six months, the posts of more than 54 lakh Indian youths have been removed or restricted by Meta. Meta is exerting political influence in our country; it is acting as a political agent. I have stated this before: Meta is welcome to operate in our country and earn revenue from our youth, but it must not interfere with our nation's democracy. Meta has no right to act as a political agent, a role that runs counter to our country's Constitution. If Meta wishes to operate here, it must do so in accordance with the Constitution and the established rules; there is no need for it to act as an agent for anyone," Chib told ANI. "Whether driven by greed for money or the desire to expand business, the fact remains: you cannot play with our nation's democracy or its Constitution. If you continue to act as a political agent, we will oppose you politically," he said.

Chib's remarks came in response to a reported meeting between Meta officials and opposition leaders amid the ongoing IYC protests outside Meta-affiliated offices over alleged content restrictions. Meanwhile, officials of Meta met leaders of the IYC on Tuesday to discuss how content moderation and restrictions work on its platforms, sources told ANI. A source told ANI that during the meeting, Meta officials stressed that the company maintains a neutral stance towards all political parties and their content.