A 21-year-old man allegedly died after oxygen supply in a government ambulance ran out during transit in Madhya Pradesh, according to claims accompanying a viral video. The incident has triggered widespread outrage online, with many questioning the state's emergency healthcare system.

A disturbing video circulating widely on social media allegedly shows the parents of a 21-year-old grieving after he reportedly died while being transported in a government ambulance in Madhya Pradesh. According to claims shared with the clip, the ambulance's oxygen supply ran out during the journey, leaving the patient without critical support.

The video has sparked emotional reactions, with users expressing anger and demanding accountability. However, authorities' detailed version of events has not been independently verified at the time of writing.

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Questions Over Emergency Healthcare

The viral incident has reignited concerns over emergency medical services in the state. Social media users pointed out that the tragedy comes from the same state where Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had earlier announced plans to introduce air ambulance services for critically ill patients to improve emergency care.

Many questioned why basic life-saving facilities, such as an uninterrupted oxygen supply in ground ambulances, were allegedly unavailable if the claims in the viral video are accurate.

Investigation Demanded

The video has intensified calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the young man's death. Several users urged the authorities to verify the allegations, identify any lapses in emergency response, and ensure accountability if negligence is established.

As the clip continues to gain traction online, many hope the incident will prompt a review of ambulance preparedness and emergency healthcare protocols across the state.