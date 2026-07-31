A 17-year-old aspiring woman cricketer, Aditi Chaukhande, reportedly committed suicide in Nagpur after failing to get selected for the Under-19 team. She left a heartbreaking suicide note for her brother, expressing her sadness over the non-selection, highlighting the immense mental pressure faced by young athletes.

A 17-year-old aspiring woman cricketer reportedly committed suicide after she failed to make it to a higher-level team, leaving behind a heartbreaking suicide note in Nagpur's Laxmi Nagar area.

The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) was reportedly conducting selection trials for its Under-19 men's and women's teams ahead of the upcoming domestic season, with several young cricketers from across the region vying for a place in the state setup. The woman cricketer is believed to have been aspiring to earn a place in the state setup through the selection process.

Since selection to the team is often considered highly competitive and a key stepping stone in a cricketer's career, the trials attract numerous aspiring players. Those who missed out on selection expressed heavy disappointment, highlighting the immense pressure young athletes face in high-stakes competitive sports environments across the country.

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How Did Girl Decide To End Her Life?

The girl, identified as Aditi Chaukhande, was originally from Akola and residing with her mother and brother in Nagpur. Her father reportedly works as a civil contractor in Akola district of Maharashtra, while her elder brother, Prabal, is also an upcoming cricketer who trains alongside her in the sport.

Aditi had recently passed her 12th examinations and was training alongside her brother with rigorous daily practice routines before the tragic incident unfolded at their residence. According to police, after returning home following the selection trials, Aditi Chaukhande had dinner with her mother before retiring to her room.

After going to her room, Aditi reportedly died by suicide, leaving behind a letter for her brother, Prabhal, which reads:

“Dada, you play so well. You will become very big. Make our parents proud. I am sad I couldn't be selected.”

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At the time of the incident, Aditi Chaukhande’s brother was out of town, attending a cricket commitment elsewhere, leaving her mother at home when the tragic event occurred at their Nagpur residence. Her tragic passing shed a light on the immense mental toll and performance pressures faced by young athletes striving to break into professional sports.

Nagpur Police Launches Investigation into Aditi’s Suicide

Meanwhile, Bajaj Nagar police, which is located under the jurisdiction of the Nagpur Commissionerate, have official launched a comprehensive investigation into the tragic passing of young aspiring cricketer Aditi Chaukhande at her residence.

The senior inspector of Bajaj Nagar police station, Chetan Chauhan, confirmed that initial findings of the preliminary inquiry indicate extreme distress following her omission from the Under-19 squad, prompting local authorities to continue recording statements from her peers and family members.

“The victim seems to have taken the drastic step due to disappointment over not getting selected in a big team.” Chetan Chauhan said as quoted by The Times of India (TOI).

Bajaj Nagar police have registered an accidental death case and are continuing their inquiries into the tragedy.

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