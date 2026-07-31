Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the Vidya Vahini Scheme by distributing bicycles to over 3,000 Class 9 girls. The initiative aims to improve school access, reduce dropouts, and eventually benefit more than 1.4 lakh students across Delhi.

The government of Delhi has taken a new step towards empowering girls through the Vidya Vahini Scheme, which enables easy and safe travel for girls attending school. On Friday, Rekha Gupta, the Chief Minister, provided bicycles to over 3,000 girls in Class 9. The scheme concentrates on removing obstacles related to transport so that girls can continue to pursue education without hindrance.

Bicycles Help Increase School Attendance and Make Girls Confident

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister acknowledged that education is the basis of empowering young girls and ensuring independence in the future. She underscored that some students have to travel long distances and lack means of transport. The government’s step is meant to facilitate school commuting for students while enhancing their attendance at school. Moreover, it contributes to improved focus on studies since students do not need to waste their time on transport. The Chief Minister encouraged beneficiaries to be diligent in their studies, set high goals, and do their best for building the nation.

Over 1.40 Lakh Girls to Get Benefited

The authorities plan to extend this programme in a phased manner and include over 1.40 lakh students in Class 9 in the Delhi government schools. They opine that the improved transport system would help in lowering down the number of dropouts especially in students coming from poor economic backgrounds as they face a lot of trouble in reaching their schools every day. It is hoped that this scheme would increase the participation of girls in educational activities.

Education and Empowerment of Women: The Key to Success

As per the Delhi government, this Vidya Vahini scheme is not only limited to the distribution of bicycles amongst girls but much more. This programme has been designed to boost the confidence and independence in girls and give them equal access to education facilities. Not only will they improve the infrastructure of their schools and make an atmosphere conducive to learn, but also help the girls in every possible way so that they get proper education facilities.

Important People Present at the Launch

Various distinguished leaders were present at the launch event including President of Delhi BJP and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Ashish Sood, the Cabinet Minister of Education, Ravinder Negi, MLA, and various other public representatives. They termed this initiative as an important investment in the space of girls' education and reaffirmed their belief that by facilitating access to educational facilities among girls, more girls would get motivated to finish their education and realize their dreams.