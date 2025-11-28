VIT Bhopal saw violent protests after students alleged a jaundice outbreak caused by contaminated food and water in the campus mess. Students accused staff of assault during the protest, leading to an FIR against a warden and five employees.

A major crisis has unfolded at Vellore Institute of Technology, VIT Bhopal after students protested late Tuesday night over an alleged jaundice outbreak on campus. They claimed the infection spread because of contaminated water and poor food quality in the university mess. The demonstrations soon turned violent, leading to clashes, property damage and police action. An FIR has now been filed against a warden and several staff members for allegedly assaulting students during the protest. The campus has been shut until December 8as authorities investigate the situation.

Students allege jaundice outbreak on campus

According to several students, more than two dozen students had fallen ill in the last two weeks after drinking what they described as unsafe water and eating food from the university mess. They said they had complained several times to the administration, but claimed no action was taken.

Students also alleged that around twenty students had been admitted to hospital with jaundice symptoms. Some students claimed that there were rumours of at least three deaths linked to the outbreak. However, both the university administration and district authorities strongly denied any deaths due to jaundice.

A student who spoke to ThePrint anonymously said, "Around 20 students have been admitted after a jaundice infection on the campus. There are rumours that at least three students have died. We were asking for basic things like clean food and clean water, but the administration was not listening. That is why the protest happened last night."

University denies deaths and calls allegations 'motivated'

VIT Bhopal Registrar K.K. Nair denied the claims made by students. He said that there were 'a few cases of jaundice' but insisted that the affected students received proper medical treatment. He dismissed the allegations of deaths and wrongdoing as 'motivated and meant to create confusion'.

He added that district authorities had earlier tested food and water samples from the mess and declared them safe. New samples have now been collected again as part of a fresh inquiry. Nair said the protest later turned violent, with 2,000 to 4,000 students gathering, vandalising campus property and burning vehicles.

Authorities confirm no deaths caused by jaundice

The district administration also backed the university’s claim. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nitin Kumar Tale said that food and water samples were collected twice — once before the protest and again immediately after. He confirmed that there had been no jaundice-related deaths. He added that one student from the university had died at home, but that death was linked to tuberculosis, not jaundice.

Police officials said the situation was under control and that around 30% of the students had already left campus after the shutdown announcement.

FIR filed against warden and staff for allegedly assaulting students

The turning point came when a video went viral showing a warden, identified as Prashant Kumar Pandey, and his team allegedly assaulting students during the protest. After verifying the footage, the police registered an FIR against the warden and five other staff members.

The FIR includes charges under BNS sections 190, 191(2), 296A, 115(2), and 351(3), covering rioting with a common object, assault, obscene acts and voluntarily causing hurt.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Akash Amalkar confirmed the filing of the case. "We examined the viral video and filed an FIR," he said.

Student complaint describes threat and assault

A first-year student who saw the Facebook video on his phone reported the incident to the police. He said he had confirmed that warden Pandey and his team had not only beaten a student but also threatened him with serious consequences if he filed a complaint.

The student said in his statement that the warden and his associates threatened to 'ruin his future' and 'even kill him' if he reported the assault. Based on this, the FIR was expanded to include multiple charges against the warden and unidentified staff members.

An alleged video of a clash between students and staff have surfaced on reddit also.

The institute has also demanded an explanation from the warden regarding his role in the assault.

Counter FIR by VIT Bhopal for vandalism and arson

The university has filed a counter complaint stating that several students took part in arson and vandalism during the protest. Registrar K.K. Nair reported extensive damage to campus property.

According to his FIR, one bus and three cars were fully burnt. Another car, three buses, an electric auto and one electric buggy were damaged. He also reported vandalism across multiple buildings, including boys’ and girls’ hostels, Chancellor Residency, Multipurpose Hall, Lab Complex, Surveillance Building, and Academic Block-2.

A second FIR under BNS sections 190, 191(1), 324(1), and 326(g) was filed against unknown students for destruction of property and arson.

Campus closed until December 8

Following the unrest, the administration announced that VIT Bhopal would remain closed until 8 December. Exams scheduled for 4 December have been postponed. Top management from VIT visited the campus on Thursday and held a high-level meeting to review the situation.

Police have deployed personnel across the campus to maintain order. They have also asked the university for a list of all students who fell sick so they can track their medical status.

Regulatory commission orders probe

The Madhya Pradesh Private Universities Regulatory Commission has formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident. The panel has three days to submit a report on the outbreak, the protests, the alleged assault and the damage caused.

The situation at VIT Bhopal remains tense as students, staff, police and administrators deal with the fallout from the protests, the alleged jaundice outbreak and the twin FIRs. Investigations from both the police and the regulatory commission are underway, while the campus stays closed. Students say they want basic safety and hygiene, while the university maintains that the situation was exaggerated. The findings of the inquiry committees will now decide the next steps.