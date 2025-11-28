Imran Khan’s son has warned that the former Pak PM has been held in total isolation for 6 weeks with ‘no proof of life’ and he demanded urgent international intervention. Kasim said family visits and phone calls were blocked despite court orders.

Kasim Khan, son of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, made a public appeal on social media saying his father had been kept in solitary confinement for six weeks with no contact with family. He wrote that there were no phone calls, no visits and 'no proof of life'. Kasim urged the international community and human-rights groups to demand access and transparency.

What Kasim said about Imran Khan's confinement

In a post on X, Kasim said Imran Khan had been under arrest for 845 days and that, for the last six weeks, he had been held in a 'death cell with zero transparency'. He said court orders allowing family visits were ignored and that Imran’s sisters had been denied access. Kasim warned that the government would be held accountable legally, morally and internationally if anything happened to his father.

Kasim's message came as rumour and worry spread online about the former premier's health and safety. Earlier claims, including an unverified report that Imran Khan had been killed in jail, had already raised alarm.

Kasim's public demand for 'proof of life' has turned the family concern into an international plea and put pressure on Pakistan’s authorities to explain the situation.

Family access and court orders

Kasim said his family had tried to use court-ordered rights to meet Imran Khan, but prison officials refused every visit. He said his brothers and sisters had no contact and that the blackout was deliberate, not a normal security step. This claim, if true, would be a serious breach of basic legal access and human-rights norms.

The claim has drawn strong reactions from Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and from many supporters. PTI leaders and sympathisers have demanded explanations, and some human-rights watchers say they will seek confirmation and press for allowed visits. Public anxiety is high, and political opponents and international observers are watching closely.

Sister's voice: media censorship and fear

Imran Khan’s sister, Noreen Niazi, spoke to ANI about severe media censorship and pressure on journalists in Pakistan. She described a climate where reporters are scared to speak, some have had passports blocked, and some media figures have left the country. Noreen compared the situation to past repressive regimes and urged Pakistanis to stand up for their rights. Her comments added another layer of worry about freedom of information and about whether independent reporting can confirm Imran Khan’s condition.

So far, official Pakistani statements have denied any mistreatment, and the government has pushed back against rumours of severe abuse. Some media outlets report denials from authorities, while other reports say prison visits have been restricted on security grounds. The different versions have increased public confusion and made independent verification harder.

The legal and moral warning from Kasim

Kasim warned that the Pakistani government and its handlers would be held responsible 'legally, morally and internationally' for Imran Khan’s safety. That is a broad statement, it signals possible legal action, public protests and appeals to international bodies. It also raises the political stakes inside Pakistan, where Imran Khan remains a polarising but hugely popular figure for many.

The situation has increased public anxiety. Supporters of Imran Khan could stage protests, and the issue may shape political debate in the coming days. For Pakistan’s leaders, handling this carefully is crucial: lack of transparency risks fuelling unrest and damaging the country’s international image. For Kasim and the family, the appeal is both a plea and a protection effort, asking outside actors to watch and act.

Kasim Khan’s message to show proof of life, enforce court orders and let the family speak to Imran Khan is simple and urgent. Until that happens, questions and fears will continue. The coming days will show whether Pakistan’s institutions respond with transparency or whether the political temperature rises further.

(With ANI inputs)