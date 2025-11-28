A mobile shop owner in Kota, Rajasthan, was repeatedly stabbed by a customer following a dispute over unpaid repair dues. The violent attack, which occurred inside the shop, was recorded on CCTV.

A shocking incident unfolded in Kota and is making rounds on social media where a young man violently attacked a mobile repair shop owner over an argument regarding pending dues. The shopkeeper, Om Prakash, was stabbed multiple times inside his own shop, an assault caught entirely on CCTV.

Attack Caught on CCTV

According to the CCTV footage, the accused entered the shop casually but suddenly pulled out a knife during the argument and began stabbing Om Prakash repeatedly. The shopkeeper, shocked and attempting to shield himself, can be seen struggling as the attacker continues the assault. Hearing the commotion, people nearby rushed towards the shop, but the accused managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Om Prakash was rushed to MBS Hospital, where doctors have declared his condition stable.

Police Launch Investigation

Police officials reached the spot shortly after receiving information. The incident took place in Kota's Dadabari police station area. Duty officer Shambhu Dayal confirmed that a case has been registered, and a search operation is underway. Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the shop and surrounding localities to identify the attacker.

Dispute Began Over Pending Repair Dues

Speaking from his hospital bed, Om Prakash recounted that the dispute began around 8–10 days ago when the accused left his mobile phone for repair. After collecting the phone, the man still owed money, and the issue had led to repeated disagreements. On Monday night, the accused returned demanding a mobile cover. When Om Prakash insisted he clear his earlier dues first, the argument escalated. As the shopkeeper was closing the shop for the night, the attacker suddenly took out a knife and assaulted him.

Search for Accused Continues

The young man fled immediately after the attack, taking advantage of the low lighting in the area. Police teams are actively working to trace him and believe he will be identified soon based on the CCTV evidence.