Shadab Jakati is a social media influencer based in UP. He creates short comedy videos and family-themed content that often show everyday scenes from local life. His videos have earned him a large number of followers on YouTube and Instagram.

YouTuber Shadab Jakati from Meerut was arrested after a viral video showed him making alleged inappropriate remarks while interacting with a minor girl and women. Complaints were filed under the BNS and IT Act, prompting police action. Jakati later received bail and said the clip had been misunderstood, claiming the child and woman in the video were his daughter and wife.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Who is Shadab Jakati?

Shadab Jakati is a social media influencer and YouTuber based in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. He creates short comedy videos and family-themed content that often show everyday scenes from local life. Over time, his simple style and relatable stories have earned him a large number of followers on platforms like YouTube and Instagram. Many of his videos feature him acting as characters such as shopkeepers, neighbours or customers.

Jakati describes himself as someone who enjoys making light-hearted content for all age groups, and he often says that he wants to represent his city, Meerut, in a positive way. Because of his friendly personality and regular uploads, he has grown into a well-known online figure in his region. However, a recent viral video has pushed him into a major controversy and raised questions about the limits of online content. Some of his videos:

How the controversy began

The trouble started when a video featuring Jakati began spreading widely on social media. In the clip, he appears in the role of a shopkeeper. The video shows him talking to a minor girl and two women, and the complainants said the conversation included 'indecent' or 'objectionable' remarks. The clip was widely shared across platforms, leading to public anger and calls for action.

In Hindi-language complaints that followed, critics said Jakati made rude and inappropriate comments about the minor’s looks. They also claimed the conversation crossed the boundaries of good taste and safety when children appear in online content. The clip soon caught the attention of local political leaders, including a BJP leader, who approached the police and the child rights commission.

Police action and legal charges

Meerut Police confirmed that a case was registered against Shadab Jakati at the Incholi police station. The FIR was filed after a complaint by a resident named Anees, who said the viral video contained objectionable remarks involving a minor girl and women. The police booked Jakati under:

Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for obscene acts

Section 67 of the Information Technology Act for publishing or transmitting objectionable content online

Soon after the case was registered, the police arrested Jakati from his home. The arrest also followed another complaint by a local resident named Rahul, who submitted letters to the Chief Minister’s office and to the police. Rahul also approached the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Police said the action was based mainly on the video in which Jakati, while acting as a storekeeper, allegedly asked the minor to speak certain lines. They said the video appeared to cross acceptable limits, especially because a child was involved.

What the viral video shows

According to complainants, the clip shows Jakati speaking as a shopkeeper and engaging the minor in a dialogue that they felt was unsuitable. They said the video included comments about the girl that seemed inappropriate and disrespectful. The presence of two women in the scene also raised concerns about the tone of the conversation.

Police and complainants argued that public content involving minors must be handled with great care, and no child should be put in a position that could be seen as unsafe or uncomfortable.

Jakati's defence after getting bail

After his arrest, Shadab Jakati was produced in court, where he was granted bail. Once released, he spoke to reporters and gave his side of the story. He said the video was misunderstood and that no offensive language was used.

He explained that the child seen in the clip was his own daughter, and the woman seen with her was his wife. According to him, the lines spoken in the video were meant as a compliment and not as a rude remark. He said he deleted the video immediately after realising that viewers were unhappy.

Jakati expressed sadness that the complaint came from his own city. He said he always received love from people across India, but felt hurt when people from Meerut did not understand his intentions. He added that he would apologise if anyone felt bad and would be more careful with future videos.

The case has reopened discussions on how influencers use children in videos. Many social media users said creators must be cautious when a minor appears on screen. Others felt the clip was being misinterpreted and that proper guidelines should exist so families understand what is acceptable.