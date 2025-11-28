Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority warns of heavy rains in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema due to Cyclone Ditwah. The storm is in the Bay of Bengal, and the IMD has issued an orange alert, advising fishermen to stay out of the sea.

AP Disaster Management Issues Heavy Rain Alert

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority on Friday said that heavy rains are expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Saturday and the day after due to the impact of cyclonic storm Ditwah. The cyclonic storm is currently located over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, close to the Sri Lanka coast. At present, the system is centred 80 km from Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 480 km from Puducherry, and 580 km from Chennai.

"Over the past six hours, the cyclone has moved at a speed of 8 km per hour. The storm is likely to reach the Southwest Bay of Bengal--near the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra coastal areas--by the day after tomorrow," Prakhar Jain, Managing Director, Disaster Management Authority, said. "Due to its impact, heavy rains are expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema tomorrow and the day after," he added. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea and farmers are requested to take necessary precautions during agricultural activities.

IMD Issues Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, as cyclonic storm Ditwah continued its north-northwestward movement over coastal Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. In a press bulletin, IMD said that the system, which has intensified with strong winds and the potential for extremely heavy rainfall, is expected to reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30, prompting widespread advisories for coastal residents and fishermen.

According to the IMD, Ditwah moved at a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours and at 0230 hrs IST on Friday lay centred near latitude 8.1°N and longitude 81.2°E, about 50 km south of Trincomalee, 70 km northwest of Batticaloa, 220 km north of Hambantota, 460 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 560 km south-southeast of Chennai. The cyclone is likely to continue tracking north-northwestwards along the Sri Lanka coast and into the adjoining sea before emerging into the Bay of Bengal.

Vizag Cyclone Centre's Six-Day Forecast

Vizag Cyclone Warning Centre Officer Jagannath Kumar has issued an alert as Ditwah is set to intensify rainfall and wind conditions across coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next six days. (ANI) The official has cautioned that northern and southern coastal districts will see varying phases of isolated to widespread rain, accompanied by thunderstorms.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Vizag Cyclone Warning Centre Officer said, "Under this system, light to moderate rainfall is likely over coastal districts. The spatial distribution of rainfall is likely to increase over the coastal district over the next six days, especially in north coastal Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Forecast for North Coastal Andhra

He outlined a day-by-day pattern for the northern belt: dry weather on day one; isolated showers on day two; scattered rainfall on day three; and fairly widespread rain on days four through six. On the seventh day, rainfall is expected to reduce to a scattered pattern.

Forecast for South Coastal Andhra

For southern Coastal Andhra Pradesh, he said isolated rain will appear on day one, expanding to scattered showers on the second day. "However, on the first day, the weather will be dry. On the second day, rainfall will be isolated. On the third day, it will be scattered and widespread rainfall is very likely on the third, fourth, and fifth days. Thereafter, it is likely to decrease in intensity and spatial distribution, and it will be fairly widespread on the sixth day and scattered on the seventh day," he added.

Thunderstorm and Wind Warnings

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema between the second and fifth days of the system's progression. "Thunderstorms and lightning are likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from the second day to the fifth day. Squally weather with speeds of 35 to 45 is likely along and off the south coast of Andhra Pradesh on the first day. Thereafter, wind speeds are likely to increase along and off the coast of Andhra Pradesh. Hence, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea areas along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh," Kumar told. (ANI)